Get Bloody with BRZRKR with McFarlane Toys Newest 7" Figure

McFarlane Toys is releasing a nice set of collectibles from across their brands including the first ever figure for BRZRKR

Created by Keanu Reeves, BRZRKR is an intense saga of immortal warrior B's quest for his origins.

BRZRKR is a hit comic book that was co-created by Keanu Reeves and published by BOOM! Studios. It is a hyper-violent action series following the tale of B, an immortal warrior who has been cursed with an endless cycle of death and destruction. He has fought in countless wars across centuries, has a deadly bloodlust, and is seemingly indestructible. However, he is desperate to find a way to end his eternal existence and discover why the way he is. BRZRKR is a bloody good time, and now the good times can roll as McFarlane Toys has crafted the first-ever action figure of B. This new deluxe action figure comes in at 7" tall, has 22 points of articulation, and comes in window packaging with comic book artwork.

This deluxe BRZRKR figure is truly loaded with all of the accessories B needs, including four swappable heads, three swappable arms, and a removable vest. If that were not enough, B comes with a massive arsenal of weapons, with assault rifles, a knife, a pistol, a grenade launcher, a shotgun, and more. More BRZRKR figures are on the way from McFarlane Toys, but this might be the one that fans will want to get their hands on due to all of the extra accessories. Pre-orders are currently live for $49.99 at the Walmart Collector Con with a May 2025 release date.

BRZRKR B 7" Deluxe Action Figure with Digital Collectible

"A WAR WITH NO END. The man known as B is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, the Berzerker man have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B. will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the BRZRKR comics from BOOM! Studios and Keanu Reeves

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes TONS of accessories: 4 alternate face portraits, 2 ex

