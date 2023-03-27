Get Hooked on a Feeling with LEGO's New Marvel Star-Lord Helmet Set A new replica helmet set has arrived at LEGO as builders get to become a Guardian of the Galaxy with this replica Star-Lord helmet

LEGO is getting Hooked on a Feeling this time around as they reveal their latest Marvel Studios replica set. Go All the Way with this beauty as Star-Lord's signature helmet comes to life in brick format from Guardians of the Galaxy. Harness the Spirit in the Sky and enjoy a nice Moonage Daydream with this 602-piece set that stands 7" tall, 4.5" wide, and 5" deep. You can Come and Get Your Love with this intergalactic set that LEGO has nicely recreated in brick form based on the live-action film. This helmet will be an excellent companion piece with other Marvel Studios replica helmets as well, like Iron Man or two different styles of the Marvel Studios gauntlets. This little Cherry Bomb is priced at $79.99, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but they will arrive on April 1, 2023. There Ain't No Mountain High Enough to keep this piece from LEGO Marvel fans and O-o-h Child; you can find the set right here in the meantime.

The Legendary Outlaw Star-Lord Arrives at LEGO

"Immerse yourself in an advanced model-making project and capture the style and excitement of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy with LEGO® Marvel Star-Lord's Helmet (76251). This LEGO brick recreation of the unmistakable helmet worn by Marvel's Star-Lord provides a rewarding building challenge and, once completed, a fascinating centerpiece that will attract attention and admiration wherever it is displayed. For added convenience, a digital version of the set's building instructions can be found on the LEGO Builder app. The range of LEGO sets created with adults in mind is designed to deliver a satisfying build-and-display experience that will captivate any model-making enthusiast."

Marvel model for adult fans – Challenge your creative construction superpowers with LEGO® Marvel Star-Lord's Helmet (76251) and capture forever the Guardians of the Galaxy leader's iconic appearance

Buildable replica – 602 LEGO® bricks combine to recreate Star-Lord's helmet mounted on a sturdy base with nameplate

Rewarding challenge – Lose yourself in an immersive project as you capture the authentic details of this piece of comic-book history

Gift for adults – This hands-on building kit to any Marvel fan, LEGO® lover or model maker

Display with pride – The completed model measures over 7 in. (18 cm) high, 4.5 in. (12 cm) wide and 5 in. (13 cm) deep