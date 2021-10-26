Ghost Rider Brings Fire to the Streets with PCS Collectibles

Ghost Rider is not as popular as he use to be, and that is just a shame, as I loved to read Ghost Rider comics as a kid. We have seen some Ghost Rider action in Marvel Comics with Johnny ruling hell for a little bit Robbie Reyes gets more action than Johnny as of late with his new role as part of the Avengers, which is a nice gig to be a part of. However, you just can't beat the classic, and PCS Collectibles captures the Ghost Rider in all of this blazing glory with their newts six scale statue. Capturing his appearance in the mobile game Marvel Contest of Champions, this diorama statue measures 11.25" tall, and 23.5" wide. The Hell Cycle is beautifully sculpted, with Johnny hitting the streets in style with his chain at the ready with plenty of heat included. The Spirit of Vengeance is set to join your collection between November 2022 – January 2023 and will be priced at $880. Pre-orders are live right here, and payment plans are offered as well, so be sure to take advantage if needed.

"We're home and it's high time for vengeance." Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Ghost Rider 1:6 Scale Diorama, based on the fiery fan-favorite character's appearance in the hit mobile game MARVEL Contest of Champions. The Ghost Rider 1:6 Scale Diorama measures 11.25" tall and 23.5" wide as Johnny Blaze drifts his Hell Cycle across the road, leaving scorched earth in his wake. With pure hellfire and spite fueling his journey, the Spirit of Vengeance lashes out with his chains in hopes of snaring a sinner's soul in his grasp."

"The Ghost Rider 1:6 Scale Diorama is fully sculpted, inspired by promotional character artwork to recreate his distinct Marvel Gamerverse style. Ghost Rider's costume includes his signature black biker jacket, black pants, and black boots, all accented with silver spikes and chains wrapping his right arm and torso. From front to back, the incredible Hell Cycle blends monstrous bones and mechanical construction together throughout its macabre silver frame. The flames surrounding Johnny's skeletal portrait and left in the wake of his ride are all semi-translucent, incorporating reds, oranges, and yellows to bring the visual heat. Finally, with a look of lethal glee on his face, the mystic champion is ready to deliver a soul-rending Penance Stare, ending any battle with ease."