G.I. Joe Reigns Supreme with New Cobra Statues from PCS Collectibles

It is time for the Joes to bow before the might of Cobra as PCS Collectibles announces not one but three new G.I. Joe statues. The villains are getting their time to shine this time around with some amazing statues that will stand roughly 9". This is the second wave of statues released by PCS as they and already released G.I. Joes statues for Cobra Commander, Storm Shadow, and Snake Eyes. This newest wave seems to be just dedicated to Cobra as Baroness, Destro, and Serpentor are ready to reign supreme. We can assume that they will all come with window packaging like the first wave of statues. It also seems that they will come on a Cobra logo display base; however, Baroness's base is not pictured, which could be a simple oversight. Either way, each statue is very well designed s it captures those classic 80's designs of these G.I. Joe villains.

I am surprised to see Serpentor in the statue, but he is a welcoming addition. He played a pivotal role in Cobra's civil war, and now fans can add him to their own collection, and he is just rocking that outfit. With the rising popularity of Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified 6" figure line, the Joes' popularity in its entirety has also risen. With fans, new and old, wanted to jump in on the newest craze. PCS Collectibles is jumping in on that craze by delivering some among statues of iconic G.I. Joe heroes and villains that will all make fun additions to any fans collection. Baroness, Destro, and Serpentor statues will all be priced at $50 and set to release in March 2021. Pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"PCS Collectibles brings you the enemies of the Real American Heroes as gorgeous 1/8 scale collectible statues! Grab Baroness, Destro, and Serpentor, each with their own Cobra Command-shaped base to stand upon."

Product Features 1/8 Scale

Made of PVC

Based on the classic G.I. Joe series

Includes Cobra Command base