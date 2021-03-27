Godzilla Returns to 1989 for New vs. Biollante Statue From Mondo

Fans are ready to watch the fight of the century as we get closer to seeing Godzilla vs. Kong on the big/ small screen. However, this King of the Monsters has been around for quite some time with a huge selection of previous fights. Mondo is taking fans and collectors back to the 1989 film Godzilla vs. Biollante with their newest statue. Standing 18" tall, Mondo is releasing a standard and limited edition version of this monster that will both feature swappable open and closed mouth head sculpts. The limited-edition version will have an extra swappable piece with an atomic blast effect and battle-damaged hand.

This is one deadly statue that is a perfect might collectible for any fan of the King of the Monster. The Godzilla vs. Biollante 1989 Premium Scale Statue is priced at $350 wale the limited edition version comes in at $375. They are both expected to release in August 2021, and pre-order links are already live and can be found located here. Be on the lookout for more monster statues from Mondo in the future like Mothra!

"Godzilla 89 Premium Scale Statue – Limited Edition – If you're living on this planet, then you know Godzilla has held the Supreme King of the Heavyweight Monster Scene title for nearly 70 years. And at last, you can have your very own premium statue of the King, accurately detailed in every way to resemble the real-life radioactive reptilian wrecker, as seen in the 1989 film Godzilla vs. Biollante."

"Sculpted by Mark Newman and Hector Arce, designed by Eric Siebenaler, and painted by Hector Arce, the GODZILLA '89 Premium Scale Statue comes with a switch-out mouth (open or closed). Also available, as supplies last, is the LIMITED EDITION, which comes with the aforementioned switch-out mouth, as well as a switch-out Heat Ray and a battle-damaged arm, wounds inflicted by vicious vegetable Biollante!"