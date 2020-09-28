Good Smile Company Unveiled New Transforming Figure with Cyclion

Move over Transformers there is a new class of transforming robots on Earth with Good Smile Company. The Cyclion <Type Lavander> is driving on it as this stylish lady bot who is ready for action. Cyclion is based on an original concept design from Basil no Zoukei Tamashii and deisgned by Tsuyoshi Nonaka. The figure is quite similar to Transformers but with the use of both die-cast and translucent material she has the ability to stand with no stand. A support base will be included though for fans who want to sure their Cyclion even more. She will come with some interchangeable hands to allow for open, closed, and weapon holding. The sleek and shiny purple design bring this figure to life and will have her stand out in any bot collection. Move over Arcee, Cyclion <Type Lavander> is ready to take over the street with this her own style.

Transforming robots are nota. New design but this shiny and sleek bot is ready for action and I would love to get my hands on one. The Cyclion <Type Lavender> figure from Good Smile Company is priced at only $84.99. She is expected to release in February 2021 and fans can pre-order her here. Pre-orders are always time with GSC so she will only be available from September 24 to November 4th, 2020 so make sure you get your orders in before it is too late.

"A new transforming figure experience! The original transforming figure series "Cyclion", created based on an original concept by Basil no Zoukei Tamashii and designed by Tsuyoshi Nonaka, makes its debut! The figures completely transform from stylish robot ladies to motorcycles without the use of additional parts. The figures are also articulated, making for easy transformation and easy posing. Figures are complete and pre-painted and make use of both translucent materials and metal-plated diecast parts that help the figure balance without a stand. A support base for an even more stable display is also included. The Simple Stand x3 can be used with this figure as well. Interchangeable hand parts (closed, open, weapon-holding) and a support base are included."