My Hero Academia Dabi Gets Fired Up with Good Smile Company

Good Smile Company has announced a new Nendoroid from the hit anime series, My Hero Academia. This time we get a new antagonist from the League of Villains with Dabi. Dabi is back and brings the heat with this new figure that is nicely articulated and shows great detailed. This figure is packed with accessories with three face plates, multiple right and left arms, and a nice variety of blue flame effects to show off his quirk. This My Hero Academia Nendoroid also gets a display base, posing rod, and a text plate for extra effect. This is one villain that will really spice up any fas collections.

Dabi is a great villain and will we got to see more of the League of Villains in the newest season of My Hero Academia. It looks like we will start to see more f them in the next season and I can not wait for it. Until then, fans will want to build up there My Hero collection while the hype is down. The My Hero Academia League of Villains Dabi Nendoroid from Good Smile Company will be priced at $52.99. He is expected to release in April 2021, and fans can already get pre-orders in here. With Good Smile Company, pre-orders do have limits so with this figure they will stay open until September 30, 2020. Make sure you get yours before he vanishes and while you're at it check out some of the other amazing My Hero Academia Nendoroids like Deku, Tenya, and Ochaco.

"That's sad… Shoto… Todoroki…" "From the popular anime series "My Hero Academia" comes a Nendoroid of Dabi, member of the League of Villains! He comes with three face plates including a standard expression, a condescending laughing expression and a crazed expression! Three kinds of flame effect parts for recreating Dabi's unidentified Quirk are included along with a "FOOOOSH" text plate for recreating action scenes. Be sure to add him to your collection!"

Set Contents:

Back and Front Hair Parts

Face Plates x3

Body x1

Right Arm Part (Articulated) x1

Right Arm Parts x4

Left Arm Part (Articulated) x1

Left Arm Parts x3

Right Leg Part x1

Left Leg Parts x2

Flame Effect Parts x3

Text Plate Part x1