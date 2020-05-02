Ultraman Goes Miniature With Good Smile Company's Newest Nendoroid

Ultraman is back once again but this time he is getting miniature with Good Smile Company. From the hit anime series, Ultraman, Ultraman is getting his very own Nendoroid figure. The suit will be fully articulated and has high amounts of detail. This will allow collectors to pose Shinjiro Hyata in a wide variety of ways that suits their collection. The figure has a social metallic style paint scheme to really bring some life and your eyes to the suit. For accessories, a Specium Blade is included and a nice variety of effects for the Sepcium Ray and the sword. The Ultraman figure will also come with swappable hands and an unmasked head for that look of the man behind the mask.

There are a lot of Ultraman collectibles coming out but this one is quite unique. Not only does it feature a metallic paint shine but Good Smile Company didn't slow down on his dynamic features because of size. This will be a great piece for any dedicated fan of the series and with his size, he won't take up to much collectible space. The Ultraman Nendoroid figure from Good Smile Company will be priced at roughly $66 and set to release in December 2020. Pre-orders are already live and you can find him located here.

"We are Ultraman. From the popular airing series "Ultraman" comes a Nendoroid of the Ultraman Suit donned by the protagonist Shinjiro Hayata! The Nendoroid is fully articulated, allowing you to recreate all kinds of acrobatic poses from the series."

"The Nendoroid has been created using highly detailed metallic paintwork, giving it a cool mecha-esque appearance. Specium Ray effect parts, the Specium Blade and Ultra Slash effect parts are all included and feature the use of translucent parts, allowing you to recreate even more of your favorite scenes from the series. An additional chest part for posing, interchangeable hand parts and an unmasked head part are included for even more display options. Enjoy recreating the world of "Ultraman"!"