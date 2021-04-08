Okami Joins Good Smile Company With New Pop Up Parade Statue

Good Smile Company has unveiled a new statue for their amazing and inexpensive pop Up Parade statue line. This time we are diving in to the digital world as the icon and legendary game Okami comes to life. Amaterasu is back once again, and she is ready to set any video game collection ablaze. Packed with great detail, Okami fans will fall in love with this beautifully posed wolf. One of her more sets is equipped to add a fun and dynamic look to this great 6.69 inch tall statue.

Amaterasu has received some great collectibles from Good Smile Company, and this one is up there with them. Okami fans will obtain a real treat with Pop Up Parade making it a fun statue for any gaming and non-gaming collection. The Okami Amaterasu Pop Up Parade statue is priced at $37.99 and set to release in September 2021. Pre-orders are already live and can be found here; they will only be open until May 12, 2021, so get yours before it is too late. If you want to keep your Amaterasu collection growing, then be sure to check out the Deluxe Okami Nendoroid available now from Good Smile. She is packed with detail, accessories and will be great companion pieces for this Pop Up Parade statue.

"Ah… Amaterasu. Origin of all that is good and mother to us all…" POP UP PARADE is a new series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From the timeless adventure game "Okami" comes a POP UP PARADE figure featuring Amaterasu and Issun. Amaterasu has been carefully recreated in a dignified standing pose.