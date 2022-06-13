Good Smile Company Reveals Berserk Guts Pop Up Parade Statue

It is time to get large and in charge as Good Smile Company is increasing the size of their Pop Up Parade statues. The Pop Up Parade line has been incredibly giving anime and manga collectors impressive 6-7" statues for a fraction of the price of others and a 3-4 month release date. A new size variant is kicking off, and it looks like Berserk fans are in luck as Guts is back in his iconic Berserker armor once again. Coming in at 11" tall, Good Smile has captured his appearance from the cover illustration of the manga's 28th volume. A larger size means more detail with Good Smile Company not holding back this time, and it will show in any Berserk fan's collection. It does look like two head sculpts will be included, with one being used for the Milight 316R Mini LED. The Pop Up Parade Berserk Guts in Berserker Armor (Large) is priced at $79.99 and set for a January 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live right here, and links are set to stay open until July 6, 2022, so reserve yours while you can.

"Bloodlust blacks out all else. Presenting POP UP PARADE figures now in a larger size! POP UP PARADE is bringing figure fans a brand new sense of excitement with the L line. From the popular manga "Berserk" comes a POP UP PARADE L figure of Guts wearing the Berserker Armor. The figure stands at approximately 280mm in height (including the vignette base)."

"Guts' appearance from the cover illustration of the manga's 28th volume has been impressively captured in figure form. In addition to the standard head part, a head part that can be used with a Milight 316R (released by: Hiromi Sangyo) LED to create a glowing eye effect is included as well. Please note that the Milight 316R (released by: Hiromi Sangyo) is not included in the product."