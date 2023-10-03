Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends

Build Your Marvel Legends New Warriors Collection with Namorita

A new wave of Marvel Legends figures are here from Hasbro as comic fans are getting an impressive set of figures right from the pages

You can not keep a good thing down, as even more The New Warriors members are on the way to Hasbro's Marvel Legends. It is time to make a splash with Namorita Prentiss, who is a clone of Namora, and she first appeared in Sub-Mariner #50 in 1972. Just like Narmor, Namorita is a mix of both Atlantean and humans, with a nice set of Atlantean powers with super strength, super speed, and the ability to breathe underwater, as well as the wings on her feet, which allows her to glide on air currents. Unlike the Sub-MAriner, she does have blue skin, which does make her stand out, but not with The New Warriors. Hasbro is bringing another member of the young adult supergroup to the Marvel Legends line. She just comes with hands, but her design comes right off the pages of Marvel Comics, making her a must-have figure for New Warriors fans. Namorita is priced at $24.99, she is set for a February 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

Marvel Legends New Warriors Namorita

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Namorita figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's New Warriors comics. Namorita Marvel Legends figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 2 alternate hand accessories, and 1 Marvel's The Void Build-A-Figure piece. Look for Marvel's Crystar, New Warriors Justice, Squadron Supreme Power Princess, Vision, and Namor Marvel Legends action figures to complete the additional figure (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes figures, 2 accessories, and 1 Build-A-Figure piece.

COMICS-INSPIRED NAMORITA: This collectible Namorita action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's New Warriors comic books

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 2 alternate hand accessories

INCLUDES BUILD-A-FIGURE PART (MARVEL'S THE VOID): Comes with 1 Build-A-Figure torso piece. Collect other Marvel Legends figures to assemble additional figure of Marvel's The Void (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

ATLANTIAN NAMORITA: An Atlantean with clone genetics, Namorita fights crime as an original member of the New Warriors.

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends figures to build your own Marvel Comics Multiverse (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

