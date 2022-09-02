Gorilla Grodd Prepares to Take on The Flash with McFarlane Toys

Beware the might of Gorilla Grodd as McFarlane Toys has surprised DC Multiverse fans with another release. Grodd is the first MegaFig to release as part of their DC Direct 7" Page Punchers line. The intelligent primate will be part of the new The Flash wave, which also consists of Flash, Atom, Captain Cold, and Heat Wave. It is an exciting time to be a DC Comics fan, and it looks like the figure will actually be the correct size compared to the previous Injustice 2 Grodd. McFarlane Toys loaded with telekinetic beast with excellent detail, from textured fur to some slick yellow armor. MegaFig Gorilla Grodd was far overdue and Flash fans will be able to pre-order one right here for $39.99. He is set to release alongside the other figures in October 2022, so be sure to snag the others up while you can.

"A hyper-intelligent telepathic ape, Gorilla Grodd has sought to rule both the simian and human worlds, though the Flash has frequently thwarted his plans. Although many of the Flash's most dangerous Rogues are criminals with gimmicks or evil speedsters, there is one enemy of the Fastest Man Alive who stands apart—the hyper intelligent ape known as Gorilla Grodd. The product of a chance encounter with an alien race, Grodd and his people evolved past the common gorillas who lived in his portion of the African jungle and developed super intelligence, along with a wide array of other mental powers. But while the rest of his people chose to live apart from the world peacefully, Grodd only sought to conquer humanity so he could rule it."

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Gorilla Grodd is based on the exclusive included comic designed by McFarlane Toys

Gorilla Grodd comes with a base

Included is a collectible comic featuring what the figure is based on, as well as a collectible art card with figure artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys DC Page Punchers