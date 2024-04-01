Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: Ahsoka, iron studios, star wars

Grand Admiral Thrawn Returns with New Iron Studios Star Wars Statue

Iron Studios has unveiled an impressive new set of 1/10 Art Scale statues are on the way including Star Wars Grand Admiral Thrawn

Article Summary Iron Studios announces a 1/10 Art Scale Grand Admiral Thrawn statue from Star Wars.

The statue showcases Thrawn's return in the Star Wars: Ahsoka series, priced at $155.

Lars Mikkelsen brings Thrawn to life, continuing from his animated role in Rebels.

Thrawn's lore expands with an escape from Peridea to the Nightsister's planet Dathomir.

A new era of Star Wars is upon us as Grand Admiral Thrawn has returned to the galaxy to bring the Empire back. This is a glorious moment for new and old fans as we could be seeing a brand new version of the infamous Heir of the Empire story. Coming out of the events of Star Wars: Ahsoka, Grand Admiral Thrawn has escaped his exile with the power of Dathomir witches backing him. Iron Studios was sure to capture the power and might of Grand Admiral Thrown with a brand new 1/10 Art Scale Star Wars statue.

Coming in at 9.6" tall, Thrawn will release alongside Captain Enoch and the Night Troopers to really help showcase this new growing power in the galaxy. Featuring his live-action appearance, Thrawn has been faithfully captured here and is impressive hand-painted detail. Depicted in his learn Imperial uniform, this statue will bring balance and order to your growing Star Wars collection for $155. Pre-orders are already live with an expected Q4 2024, along with his companion Ahsoka statues.

Grand Admiral Thrawn Returns to the Star Wars Universe

"Played in the live action by the imposing Lars Mikkelsen, who voiced the character in Rebels, Thrawn appears in the flesh in the Ahsoka series. In the show, after his disappearance in Rebels, his whereabouts were unknown for years and he was declared dead, but in reality, he and his crew in the Chimaera were exiled in the extragalactic planet Peridea."

"The former Jedi Ahsoka Tano heard rumors about Thrawn's return, which led her to face the protégée of the villain Morgan Elsbeth. With the aid of Elsbeth and the Great Mothers, Thrawn escaped Peridea. Freed from his exile, Thrawn and the Great Mother traveled to the native planet of the Nightsisters, Dathomir."

