Green Day's Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Dookie Album Demastered

Green Day has unveiled a very interesting anniversary celebration for their 1994 album Dookie, by demastering it with 15 collectibles

Green Day is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their first album, Dookie, which arrived back in 1994. To celebrate such a landmark event, they are doing something pretty unconventional and rereleasing their album, but in a brand new way. They have teamed up with Brain to release 15 "demastered" tracks in 15 unique and limited edition formats. Green Day changed the radio wave when they arrived 30 years ago, so it only makes sense to do the same in a very unique way with a single track featured on a quite unique collectible like a Floppy Disc, a toothbrush, X-Ray Record, an answering machine, a Teddy Ruxpin, and so much more. The Green Day – Dookie 30th Anniversary Demastered Collection consist of:

Burnout – Player Piano Roll Having A Blast – Floppy Disk Chump – Teddy Ruxpin Longview – Doorbell Welcome to Paradise – Game Boy Cartridge Pulling Teeth – Toothbrush Basket Case – Big Mouth Billie Bass She – HitClip Sassafras Roots – 8-Track When I Come Around – Wax Cylinder Coming Clean – X-Ray Record Emenius Sleepus – Answering Machine In The End – MiniDisc F.O.D. – Fisher Price Record All By Myself – Music Box

Each of these items will be very limited and will only be offered as a drawing for each item. There will be one track per winner, and the prices vary from small items like the Fisher Price Record, Music Box, MiniDisc, and 8-Track at $19 to the big ticket items like the Big Mouth Billie Bass at $79 and Teddy Ruxpin at $99. This is a truly wild way to celebrate an anniversary but something that is fresh and unlike anything that has been crafted before. Be sure to check out the entire Green Day – Dookie Demastered Collection online now.

Dookie Gets Demastered with Green Day x Brain Collab

"When an album hits a big milestone like its 30th anniversary, it gets the usual remasters on the usual formats. But Dookie isn't a usual album. Instead of smoothing out its edges and tweaking its dynamic ranges, this version of Dookie has been met­icu­lously mangled to fit on formats with uncom­promis­ing­ly low fidelity, from wax cylinders to answering machines to toothbrushes. The listening experience is unparalleled, sacrificing not only sonic quality, but also convenience, and occasionally entire verses."

"The result is Dookie Demastered: the album that exploded the format of punk rock, re-exploded onto 15 obscure, obsolete, and otherwise inconvenient formats, the way it was never meant to be heard."

EACH LIMITED-EDITION TRACK WILL BE SOLD THROUGH ITS OWN DRAWING. QUANTITIES VARY BY TRACK.

ENTER A TRACK'S DRAWING TO WIN THE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY IT. LIMIT ONE TRACK PER WINNER.

