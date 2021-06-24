Green Lantern John Stewart Shows Cosmic Power With Tweeterhead

Tweeterhead is back with another incredible DC Comics statue as the Green Lantern's light shines with John Stewart. Coming in at 20.5" tall, one of Earth's Lanterns is in the spotlight with a highly detailed sculpt as he stands on a yellow Qwardian Power Battery. The statue will also include the Green Lantern powered squirrel know as B'dg as well s a swappable arm for John. Tweeterhead has also offered fans an exclusive statue that will include a secondary head sculpt from his appearance, as seen in the popular Justice League Unlimited animated series. Both John Stewart DC Comics statues will be limited in size with the standard TBD and the Exclusive set at 450 pieces. Pre-orders are set to go live today at 12 PM EST here, and no set price has been revealed yet.

"Tweeterhead Presents the new John Stewart, Green Lantern 1:6 Scale Maquette! Leader of the Green Lantern Corps! The John Stewart Maquette measures nearly 20.5" tall, 8.75" wide, and 7.25" deep when fully assembled – from the bottom of base to the tippy-top of the swap out "Space Blaster" (included with the Standard Edition). He's about 17" tall without the "Space Blaster". This fully sculpted polyresin statue comes standing next to a recently taken down Qwardian Power Battery as John works to keep his sector safe from the Sinestro Corps."

"And when you get John, you'll also be building out your Green Lantern Corps with B'dg, arguably one of the top two most popular Lantern Squirrel inspired characters! B'dg comes with the Standard Edition, so everyone gets one! The "Exclusive Edition" comes with an additional portrait inspired by the "Justice League Unlimited" show. With this Exclusive part there are 4 different ways you can display your John Stewart Maquette." The "Exclusive Edition" will have a limited Edition Size of 450."