Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: guns n' roses, McFarlane Toys, slash

Guns N' Roses Slash Takes the Stage with McFarlane's Music Manics

Get ready to rock out with McFarlane Toys as they have unveiled some new limited edition Music Maniacs figures with Slash

Article Summary Celebrate Slash with McFarlane Toys' limited edition Music Maniacs action figure, standing at 6 inches tall.

This highly detailed figure captures Slash’s iconic look and includes his guitar, display base, and art card.

Featuring 12 points of articulation, this collectible enables both posing and play for Guns N' Roses fans.

Limited to just 11,800 pieces, pre-orders are available now for this $24.99 must-have Slash figure.

Slash, born Saul Hudson in 1965, is best known as the lead guitarist of rock band Guns N' Roses from the late 1980s and early 1990s. Recognized for his iconic top hat, wild curly hair, and distinctive guitar style, Slash has created some of the most memorable guitar riffs in all of rock history. His contributions to songs like "Sweet Child of Mine," "Paradise City," and "November Rain" easily solidify him as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. Slash's playing combines blues-inspired solos with hard rock riffs, creating a signature sound that fans can still hear. Beyond Guns N' Roses, Slash has had a successful solo career, and now he is getting his very own action figure.

The legacy of Slash now continues with McFarlane Toys as he joins the new Music Maniacs: Rock action figure line. Standing at 6 inches tall, Slash will have 12 points of articulation and will come with his guitar and a display base. He is packaged in a nicely detailed music maniacs-themed window box, and he will be quite rare as this figure will be quite limited to only 11,800 figures getting released worldwide. All the detail you know and love about is perfectly captured here and he is priced at $24.99, pre-orders are live, and he is set to ship out in September.

Slash (Music Maniacs: Rock)

"Slash figure based on his iconic look."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure featuring SLASH likeness.

Designed with up to 12 points of articulation for posing and play.

Slash accessories includes a guitar and a display base.

Includes an art card with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

Showcased in Music Maniacs themed window box packaging.

Limited to only 11,800 pieces.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Music Maniacs Rock Figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!