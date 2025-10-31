Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, lego

Halloween at the LEGO Arkham Asylum – Welcome to the Asylum

We are embracing the madness of Arkham Asylum for Halloween as we take in the new Batman LEGO set to celebrate the holiday

Halloween is here, which means nightmares are ready to be released, and we are celebrating by building DC Comics' Arkham Asylum from LEGO. We are finally breaking ground on this infamous DC Universe building, with The Joker being our first inmate. Officially known as Arkham Asylum for the Criminally Insane, this fictional psychiatric hospital was first introduced in Batman #258 back in 1974. It was named after the eerie fictional town of Arkham, which was created by the horror writer, H. P. Lovecraft. The asylum serves as the primary institution for housing Gotham's most dangerous and mentally unstable criminals, including our next inmate, Killer Croc.

Killer Croc, whose real name is Waylon Jones, was born with a rare genetic condition that gives him reptilian skin and enhanced strength. Due to this, Jones was abused and ostracized throughout his life, leading him to embrace a life of crime and adopt the name Killer Croc. He was created by writer Gerry Conway and artist Gene Colan, with his first appearance in DC Comics being in Batman #357, published in March 1983. Killer Croc is helping us finish the Arkham base plate with a few escape ideas in mind. Arkham has typically been portrayed as a decaying Gothic mansion or fortress, symbolizing the fine line between sanity and madness in DC Comics, which LEGO nicely captures here.

In various adaptations across DC Comics, films, games, and television, Arkham Asylum has been depicted not only as a setting of horror and mystery but also as a commentary on mental illness, corruption, and morality. The most infamous depiction was in the Batman: Arkham video game series, where players explored its complexity alongside the psychological struggle between Batman and his iconic enemies. As we complete these next steps, it appears that our first hero is on the way to stop this breakout, as Damien Wayne, aka Robin, is ready for action. Stay tuned as we continue to build up this Asylum for this candy-filled holiday. Happy Halloween!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!