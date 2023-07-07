Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Halloween Ends, Michael Myers, NECA

Halloween Ends Michael Myers Figure Revealed By NECA

NECA has revealed and opened up preorders for their Michael Myers figure from last years Halloween Ends. Sadly, no Corey head is included.

Halloween Ends came out last fall and ended the current trilogy with one of the more polarizing entries in any horror franchise. I was very conflicted about it when it was released, but I have since watched it a bunch of times and actually love it. NECA has already given us two other Michael figures from this trilogy, and now they have announced a third figure to complete the collection. This Michael will feature a detailed sculpt, a swappable head, three pairs of hands, three knives, and a pumpkin. As cool as this looks, I want a Corey Cunningham figure, the real star of the film. Make it so, NECA. Check out the latest Michael figure below, and preorder it here.

Halloween Ends Is Fantastic

From Halloween Ends, the thrilling sequel to Halloween Kills! Four years later, Laurie is living with her granddaughter and writing her memoirs. A local boy who was once accused of killing a child he was babysitting strikes up a relationship with her granddaughter, and a series of events begins to unfold… A series of events that will force Laurie to confront the evil she can't control once and for all. This screen-accurate Michael Myers action figure stands in 7" scale and comes with a pumpkin, knives, interchangeable head and hands. It comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with an opening front panel.





Product Features 7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

From the Halloween Ends movie

Highly articulated

Window box packaging

Box Contents Michael Myers figure

Alternate head

3 Alternate hands

3 Knives

Pumpkin



I mean, would it have killed them to stick a Corey head in this? After all, he steals the suit and mask from Michael at one point in Halloween Ends. I guess I will just have to dream.

