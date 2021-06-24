Harley Quinn From Batman: Hush Gets Her Own MAFEX Figure

Medicom has slowly been releasing figures from their MAFEX line from the popular DC Comics storyline Batman: Hush. We have already seen quite a few characters arrived like Superman, Catwoman, Joker, and even two different versions of Batman. Medicom has revealed their next DC Comics as Harley Quinn joins the chaos of Hush's plan. She will stand just shy of 6" and will come with a nice set of swappable pieces, including 3 swappable head sculpts. Fans will be able to display this version of Harley with a standard, a smiling, or an angry expression which will go with her spring shoes and mallet accessories.

Batman: Hush fans will not want to miss out on adding this figure to their growing collection. There is still a couple of figures Medicom needs to release in the future, including the deadly Poison Ivy, which is surprising that we have yet to see her yet. Whether you're looking to build up your Harley Quinn collection or need a new Batman: Hush figure, then Medicom has you covered. Priced at $99.99, this joker is set to release in April 2022, with pre-orders already live and can be found located here. Be sure you secure some of the other Batman: Hush figures for your collection before they sell out.

"Based on the Batman: Hush story line, the MAFEX Harley Quinn is a fully articulated figure with her iconic red and black suit. Harley features three head sculpts, her hammer, spring shoes and a display stand."

Product Features

5.91 inches (15cm)

Made of plastic

From the Batman: Hush comic series

Highly articulated

Features 3 interchangeable head sculpts

Several accessories for more poses

Box Contents

Harley Quinn figure

3 Head sculpts

Hammer

Interchangable hands

Spring shoes

Stand