Hasbro Announces Ghostbusters Spengler's Proton Pack HasLab

Nothing is stopping Hasbro as they have just announced yet another HasLab campaign coming out of the Ghostbusters Plasma Series. Coming out of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Spengler's Proton Pack is coming to us straight off the film's set. This 1:1 scale replica is an exact prop from the upcoming film and will feature lights, sounds, and removable parts. The replica will have two active modes to play with allowing dedicated Ghostbusters fans to switch between Afterlife and the classic 1984 lights and sounds. Hasbro is just offering fans the Pack, but the fun does not end there as the Proton Pack is compatible with the Ghostbusters Plasma Series Spengler's Neutrona Wand.

The wand is sold separately, which is pretty sad, meaning it will take another $100 just to give fans the complete package, but it is a small price to pay to acquire such a screen-accurate movie prop. The Ghostbusters Plasma Series Spengler's Proton Pack is priced at $399.99. The HasLab will stay up until December 12, 2021, with 4 unlockable tiers offered after the goal of 7,000 backers. Fans can back the project right here, and be sure to keep your eyes peeled for those unlockable stretch goals to see what else will be included.

We're making history with this movie-inspired prop replica, scanned directly from the Ghostbusters: Afterlife Proton Pack hero prop! (Yes, Sony Pictures Consumer Products let us play with the real thing!) Out-of-this-world tech features lights, sounds, AND a motor for active roleplay and re-creating iconic scenes! Two modes of play include lights and sounds from both the 1984 classic film Ghostbusters and the upcoming 2021 Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie. Did we use supernatural sorcery? Nope, we just included a switch! Modular and lightweight, this scientific wonder is the closest you can get to strapping a real nuclear particle accelerator to your back (and much less dangerous)!

"Have we mentioned that this Proton Pack is compatible with the Ghostbusters Plasma Series Spengler's Neutrona Wand (sold separately)? Because it is! The Proton Pack features a metal V-hook bracket that connects to the metal V-hook bracket on the bottom of the Neutrona Wand. Level up your cosplay game by stowing your wand on your pack when you're not actively bustin' ghosts! Scary good screen-accurate details include the booster, power cell injectors, bumper, shock mount, and more! Oh, and yeah, you can open the cyclotron and explore its inner workings for the very first time. Seriously, if you don't fund this Ghostbusters HasLab project it may be a decision that haunts you forever!"

Here's what we'll need to make this paranormal project a reality (and don't worry, we kept Venkman out of the money decisions):

Fan funding for this iconic Ghostbusters 1:1-scale roleplay item ($399)

7,000 backers to answer the call and officially fund the project

9,000 backers to unlock the Class I Unlockable Stretch Goal: THE CLASSIC BUNDLE

11,000 backers to unlock the Class II Unlockable Stretch Goal: THE GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE BUNDLE

13,000 backers to unlock the Class III Unlockable Stretch Goal: THE SPENGLER SPECIAL

15,000 backers to unlock the Class IV Unlockable Stretch Goal: THE SUPERNATURAL STAND