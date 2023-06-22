Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Furby, hasbro

Hasbro Announces the Revival of Furby with Two New Fuzzballs

They are back, the iconic brand from the late 80s and 90s is being revived by Hasbro as the chaos of Furby huts a new generation

It has returned from the deep dark corner of Hasbro as the fuzzy creatures known as the Furby has returned. That is right, the interactive hit toy from the late 80s and 90s is back with a new look for 2023. A new generation can now fall in love with this crazy creature making it their next BFF with updated technology. Furby will feature 5 voice-activated modes, have over 600 responses, 10 unique, and features its own lights and sounds. The new fuzzy monster even reacts to touching ink belly pats, head taps, shaking, and so much more, giving kids the most interactive version of Furby to date. Two designs will be offered with purple and red/green colors that come with friendship bracelets that kids can build and share with their new pet/bestie. The Furby brand is back and is priced at $69.99 each (found here) and will be hitting major retailers on July 15. Dah-No-Lah!

Furby is Back and with a New Look from Hasbro

"The wait is over… the furb-nomenon that took over the world has returned. Today, Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a global leader in play, announced that the next era of the cute, cool, and weird Furby interactive toy hits shelves just in time for summer. A new generation of kids can discover their own curious little creature and kindred spirit, that's sure to be their next BFF. With a history of disrupting pop culture and the toy aisle, Furby reminds kids that they can be their hilarious, wacky, perfectly imperfect selves, because that is what makes them – and the world – a little more special. Furby is available now in two new colors, Purple and Coral, on Amazon and will be at all major retailers starting July 15."

"Following its craze-inducing launch in 1998, Furby has taken the world by storm, impacting every corner of the culture zeitgeist, from music to television and film," said Kristin McKay, vp & general manager, Hasbro fashion & preschool. "For the brand's 25th anniversary, we wanted to ignite the same excitement for this new generation by harnessing Furby's power of nostalgia while giving Gen Alpha everything they crave."

"This incredibly interactive toy friend features 5 voice activated modes and over 600 responses to discover, including lights, sounds, and 10 unique songs. Want to speak a secret language that only you and your bestie can understand? Feel like breaking out into a random dance? Need a moment to just pause everything, chill out and recharge? Furby does all of that and so much more. Tell Furby what you want to do with 5 commands – "Dance Party," "Copy Cat," "Tell My Fortune," "Let's Chill," or "Lightshow" – for an un-fur-gettable time that matches any mood or vibe."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!