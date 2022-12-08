Hasbro Celebrates 60 Years of the X-Men with 3-Figure Legends Set

It was not long ago that we got a whole new wave of Marvel Legends Retro Series X-Men figures. There was definitely a nice set of new and updated characters heading our way with Spiral, Dark Phoenix, and even another Wolverine. However, there was more to that figure than fans expected as an entire wave of Uncanny X-Men in their classic yellow, and blue X-Suits are on the way. It looks like Hasbro is giving Marvel Legends fans more of these Uncanny releases in bundle form with new 3-Pack sets. These figures capture the Uncanny X-Men from issue #275, and the first team has arrived with Banshee, Gambit, and Psylocke.

Each Marcel legends figure is packed with detail, and the matching uniforms are a fun and unique theme. All three mutants will come sixth a variety of swappable parts, with Banshee getting his wingsuit along with swappable hands and secondary screaming head sculpt. Gambit will get his staff, hands, and card-throwing effect, while Psylocke gets hands and her energy sword. The Marvel Legends Uncanny X-Men #275 Gambit, Psylocke, and Banshee set is priced at $77.99 and is set for a Spring 2023 release. Fans can find the set-only fan channel exclusive sites like here and here. To Me, My X-Men!

Uncanny X-Men #275 Cover Comes to Marvel Legends

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S BANSHEE, GAMBIT & PSYLOCKE – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $77.99 / Available: Spring 2023). Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with these MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S BANSHEE, GAMBIT & PSYLOCKE figures. Intrigue over the throne of the Shi'ar Empire has drawn Banshee and his sonic scream to space fighting alongside fellow X-Men…or possibly against them. New Recruit Gambit leaps and blasts his way through the Starjammers and Imperial Guard with his kinetically-charged deck of cards and bo staff. Telepath Betsy Braddock cuts through secret plots that lurk on Shi'ar homeworld Chandilar with her psychic blades."

"These quality 6-inch scale figures feature deco inspired by the characters' appearance in Uncanny X-Men #275! Includes 3 figures and 13 entertainment-inspired accessories including an alternate head for Marvel's Banshee portraying his iconic sonic scream face, Gambit's bo staff and alternate hands with kinetically-charged playing cards, and Psylocke's psionic swords."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 12/8 at 1pm ET at Amazon and BigBadToyStore."