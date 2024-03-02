Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Debuts Exclusive Decepticon Transformers Prime Universe 2-Pack

Build up your Transformers collection with a brand new exclusive multipack as Hasbro debuts their new Doom ‘n Destruction Collection

Hasbro unveils an electrifying new and exclusive Transformers set as collectors get to return to the Prime Universe once again. Decepticon forces are rising as Breakdown & Windsweeper are ready for action and to take out those dirty Autobots. The sky and the ground will be covered with Breakdown bringing some bulk with his shield and converting six-wheeler mode. Windsweep will be covering the skies while in his jet mode, and Targetmasters Ozone and Cleansweep are here to help. A quest for dominance awaits with some deadly accessories as well, including a gatling gun, drill tip, shield, mace, blasters, and a hammer.

The new Transformers Legacy United Doom 'n Destruction Collection from Hasbro will bring some heat to any Decepticon fan's army. Releasing as a Mayhem Attack Squad 4-Pack, exclusive to Amazon, collectors can find this pack priced at $59.99. These figures will come n at 4.5-6.5" tall and will help unleash the power of the Prime Universe onto your shelves. Fans will be able to bring home Breakdown, Windsweeper, Ozone, and Cleansweep in August 2024, and pre-orders are live.

Transformers Legacy United Mayhem Attack Squad 4-Pack

"Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Transformers Legacy United Doom 'n Destruction Collection Mayhem Attack Squad! Prime Universe Breakdown action figure converts between robot and truck mode, Windsweeper action figure converts between robot and jet mode, and Targetmaster Decepticon Ozone figure and Targetmaster Decepticon Cleansweep figure convert between robot and blaster mode. Gear up with the included accessories."

"Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Transformers Legacy action figures. Transformers Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of — More Than Meets the Eye — bringing together every Transformers generation like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup."

