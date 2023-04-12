Hasbro Debuts New Star Wars 2-Pack: Space Raylan Givens vs Cad Bane Hasbro is back with even more Star Wars reveals for Mando Mania including a new retailer exclusive 2-Pack with some deadly gunslingers

Even though Star Wars Celebration was here, Hasbro still has more Star Wars reveals up their sleeve. New collectibles have just been unveiled for this week's Mando Mania event, including a new 2-Pack from The Book of Boba Fett. Cad Bane is already back with a new Target exclusive set as he takes on Space Raylen Givens, aka Cobb Vanth. This fun set gives collectors a new Cad Bane sculpt with a different portrait as well as a couple of added accessories like blaster effect and flamethrower. Cobb Vanth, on the other hand, is getting a new figure without his Boba Fett armor and is just badass, as always. The solo Cad Bane was an interesting release but bundling him up with Space Raylan Givens is a nice choice, and this site will easily be on anyone's pickup list. We are finally starting to see more The Book of Boba Fett figures after quite the wait, so hopefully, Hasbro can keep the flow going. This Star Wars: The Black Series 2-Pack will be a Target Exclusive, with pre-orders arriving today (4/12) at 1 PM (or whenever Target wants) right here for $55.99.

Space Cowboys Arrive for Hasbro's New Star Wars Exclusive

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES COBB VANTH & CAD BANE – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $55.99 / Available: Summer 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES COBB VANTH & CAD BANE 2-pack, inspired by the characters' appearances in the THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT."

"Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes 2 figures and 6 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 4/12 at 1pm ET exclusively Target."