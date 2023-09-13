Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, injustice 2, McFarlane Toys

Heroes Unite with McFarlane Toys Exclusive Injustice 2 Three-Pack Set

A new enemy approaches from the sky and the Insurgency from Injustice 2 has arrived with a new McFarlane Toys set

McFarlane Toys is returning to the world of the DC Universe of the hit fighting game Injustice 2. A new and exclusive Gold Label DC Multiverse 3-Pack is on the way, featuring Batman and the insurgency. This is a strange release as the only new figure that is featured is Batman, who is just getting an odd deco, bringing the artwork (as seen on the Art Card) to life. The shimmer of the street lights brings this Caped Crusader to life with a half-yellow deco with two batarangs. Rereleases of Supergirl and Dr. Fate are also included, and they are all three packed in a nice windowed box. If you have missed previous Injustice 2 releases, then this set might be for you, and it is priced at only $39.99. Prepare for the arrival of Tyrant Superman in the DC Multiverse (seen here) with this Amazon Exclusive 3-Pack found here with an October 2023 release.

Injustice 2 3-Pack Gets A New Amazon Exclusive Release

"Batman: Even after he's been exposed to the world as Batman, Bruce Wayne™ keeps his vow to avenge his parents' death by fighting for justice. He refuses to execute his enemies, believing that once he crosses that line, he's no better than the cowards he battles."

"Dr. Fate Powerful sorcerer Kent Nelson™ wears the Helm of Fate™ and sees the fate of all mankind, for better or worse. He knows the world will end— either by Brainiac's hand, or in a war between Batman™ and Superman™. Though the helm compels Kent to preserve this grim fate for the sake of Order, Kent's humanity compels him to intervene on behalf of his heroic friends— and risk the unforeseeable consequences."

"Supergirl As a child Kara Zor-El™ witnessed the devastation of Krypton™ before she was sent to Earth on a mission to protect her infant cousin, Kal-El™. Arriving on Earth decades too late, she discovered that grown-up Kal has been imprisoned. Still determined to protect her family, and its legacy, Kara will fight her cousin's enemies as Supergirl™."

McFarlane Gold Label Amazon Exclusive

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based on the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

"Batman includes 2 batarangs and base. Supergirl includes extra hands and base. Dr. Fate includes a base "

Includes deluxe art card

Included collectible art cards with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

