Hasbro Debuts New Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Ahsoka Figures

Some brand new The Vintage Collection figures are on the way as Hasbro brings some new Star Wars characters to life from Disney+

A new Star Wars adventure is on the way, as Ahsoka is arriving on Disney+ later this month. This series will continue the story of Rebels as well as showcase an older version of Ahsoka Tano. Hasbro is definitely getting ready for the arrival of the show with their new and impressive Haslab The Vintage Collection The Ghost starship. While that crowdfunding campaign does come with some figures, others are on the way as a general release featuring the updated live-action designs. Sabine Wren and Ahsoka are joining The Vintage Collection with some brand-new figures. Sabine will be getting a new deluxe release with a removable helmet, two blasters, a lightsaber, and Loth Cat. Ahoska will be getting her own card-backed release featuring a very similar sculpt to her Star Wars The Mandalorian release. Pre-orders for both are already live right here and here with a November 2023 release, and check out The Ghost Haslab right here.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Sabine Wren

SABINE WREN: Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy

INSPIRED BY STAR WARS: AHSOKA: This Sabine Wren 3.75-inch action figure is inspired by the Star Wars: Ahsoka live-action series on Disney+ — a great gift for Star Wars collectors and fans ages 4 and up

SPECIAL PACKAGING, DELUXE FIGURE: This Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch scale classic Star Wars Sabine Wren deluxe action figure features special package artwork, as well as original Kenner branding

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This Star Wars collectible action figure comes with 8 accessories, including a graffiti spray tool and 2 blasters

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Ahsoka Tano

STAR WARS: AHSOKA: This 3.75-inch action figure (9.5 cm) is inspired by the highly anticipated Star Wars: Ahsoka live-action series on Disney+ — a great gift for Star Wars collectors and fans ages 4 and up

SERIES-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This Star Wars: Ahsoka action figure comes with 2 lightsaber accessories

PREMIUM DESIGN & ARTICULATION: The Star Wars action figure is highly articulated with fully poseable head, arms, and legs ideal for play or display

KENNER-INSPIRED PACKAGING: Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s Star Wars collectibles, The Vintage Collection features Kenner branding and package design

AHSOKA TANO: Set after the fall of the Empire, this series follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy

