Marvel and Arcade1Up Announce New X-Men '97 Inspired Cabinet

Arcade1Up is getting ready for some new and uncanny adventures as they debut the new X-Men ‘97 Art Edition Deluxe Arcade Machine!

Inspired by X-Men ‘97 on Disney+, includes eight classic Marvel titles.

Features online multiplayer, a 17-inch BOE color monitor, and more.

Available for pre-order on Arcade1up.com, launch slated for Spring 2024.

It's time to slice and dice as Arcade1Up and Marvel unleash the power of mutant mayhem with their latest deluxe arcade machine. At long last, the hit animated 90s cartoon X-Men: The Animated Series is getting a direct sequel with a returning voice cast. Iconic mutants like Wolverine, Storm, Cyclops, Magneto, Rogue, and more are back for some more uncanny adventures. To celebrate the return of the X-Men, Arcade1Up has unveiled a brand new arcade cabinet that gives Marvel fans the best of both worlds. Inspired by the new upcoming Marvel Studios animated series X-Men 97', this cabinet is packed with plenty of Marvel fun on a device you know and love. The X-Men '97 Art Edition Deluxe Arcade Machine includes eight legendary game titles:

Marvel vs Capcom 2

Marvel vs Capcom 1

Marvel Super Heroes vs Street Fighter X

X-Men vs Street Fighter

Marvel Super Heroes X

X-Men Children of the ATOM X

X-Men Mutant Apocalypse

Marvel Superheroes in War of the Gems

This X-Men 97' arcade cabinet screams mutant superiority with some incredible artwork from the upcoming show, as well as an impressive 17-inch BOE color monitor. This bad boy comes in at 5 feet tall and will even include a light-up marquee, dual speakers were dynamic sound, 3D molded coin doors, and online multiplayer. It is time for you to embrace your mutant side with this gorgeous cabinet that will have pre-orders directly on Arcade1up.com, along with direct purchases coming in Spring 2024. X-Men 97' airs on Disney+ on March 20, so shine your claws, dust off your helmets, and get ready for some fun suga!

"Marvel and Arcade1Up have collaborated to produce an all-new X-Men '97 arcade machine inspired by the Marvel Animation series coming to Disney+ on March 20. Boasting bespoke features and legendary pre-loaded titles such as Marvel vs Capcom 2, X-Men vs Street Fighter, and Marvel Super Heroes, this heroic deluxe edition cabinet is now open for pre-orders directly on Arcade1up.com and will be available for direct purchase in Spring 2024. Bring the thrill of unleashing hyper combo finishers home. Excelsior!"

"In creating the most authentic officially licensed Marvel multiplayer arcade experience with the X-Men '97-inspired cabinet, players will be dazzled by the awesome side panel displays, a light up marquee, 17 inch BOE Colour Monitor, 2-player control deck, 3-D faux coin doors, and Wi-Fi functionality, with online leaderboards that will allow players to compete with others and ultimately come out on top."

