Hasbro Debuts New Transformers Topspin vs. Spinister 2-Pack

The war between Autobots and Deceptions rages on as new Transformers figures have been revealed by Hasbro for 2025

Topspin, the Autobot Wrecker, features a sleek red and blue design and transforms in 18 steps.

Spinister, the Decepticon Targetmaster, comes with Hairsplitter and Singe, transforming in 25 steps.

This Amazon Exclusive set is priced at $54.99, releasing in August 2025, with preorders available now.

The Autobot and Decepticon rivalry lives on as Hasbro debuts their newest Transformers Wreck 'n Doom Collection release. It is Topspin vs. Spinister, as each bot brings unique skills to their respective factions. Topspin, an Autobot Wrecker, is known for his heavy firepower and is often seen wielding dual blasters. He features his sleek red and blue designs, and he can convert into a battle-ready cyber-jet in just 18 steps. Spinister, on the other hand, is a Decepticon Targetmaster who is skilled in aerial combat and sabotage. In 25 steps, he can convert into his dual-rotor helicopter mode, which comes equipped with two dual basters.

To make things better, Spinister will feature his Targetmaster partners with Hairsplitter and Singe. This Transformers feud will be an Amazon Exclusive, and it is priced at $54.99 with an August 2025 release. collectors will be able to pre-order this Transformers feud directly from Amazon, with a few also arriving on Hasbro Pulse. Be on the lookout for a few other new releases as well including Trypticon, Shockwave, and a few variants of Optimus Prime.

Transformers Wreck 'n Doom Collection Topspin vs. Spinister

"Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Transformers Wreck 'n Doom Collection Topspin vs Spinister 2-pack! Topspin action figure converts between robot and Cybertronic air-skiff mode in 18 steps and comes with Headmaster Freezeout figure. The Spinister action figure converts between robot and helicopter mode in 25 steps and comes with Target Master Hairsplitter and Singe figures, which convert from robot to blaster mode."

2-IN-1 TOPSPIN ACTION FIGURE: 5.5-inch (14 cm) Topspin figure converts between robot and Cybertronic air-skiff mode in 18 steps

2-IN-1 SPINISTER ACTION FIGURE: 5.5-inch (14 cm) Spinister figure converts between robot and helicopter mode in 25 steps

HEADMASTER AND TARGET MASTER ACCESSORIES: Topspin figure comes with Headmaster Freezeout figure and Spinister comes with Target Master Hairsplitter and Singe figures

