Hasbro Debuts Pulse Con 23' Exclusives with Star Wars, Marvel, & More

Get ready for the return of Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 as the online festivities return of September 22 and panels have been unveiled

Get your wallets ready as Hasbro has unveiled Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 is on the way. Kicking off on September 22, new panels, guests, reveals, and exclusives are on the way. We have seen some of these exclusives during San Diego Comic Con, and we now know they will arrive at 5 PM EST in Pulse, where Hasbro Pulse Premium Members will gain early 1-hour Early Access to select convention exclusives and pre-orders. This year consists of five exclusives with Starkiller from Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, who comes in deluxe packaging with two Stormtroopers and plenty of force-sensitive accessories. Fans then can suit up as Detroit Steel with Hasbro's Marvel Legends, adding a deadly new enemy for Iron Man to fight.

Hasbro Pulse Con is also getting a sssinister 3-Pack with Baroness and the G.I. Joe Classified Series Crimson Strike Team. Then we return to the Armada Universe for the Transformers exclusive with Powerlinx Hot Shot and Jolt. But wait, there's more, as a mysterious Power Rangers Lightning Collection exclusive will be revealed during the event, so stay tuned! Everything kicks off on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel (here) at 11 AM EST on 9/22. Be sure to check out all of the exclusives below, as well as additional programming right here.

"Hasbro today announced the return of Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 on September 22, continuing the promise of providing fans a front row seat to amazing content, products, conversation, community building, and more. Available for FREE for adult fans and live-streamed exclusively on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel, Hasbro Pulse Con reaches fans across the globe, including the US, Canada, UK and for the first time – the entire European Union, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan."

"Popular YouTube Creators Dan Larson of Secret Galaxy and Thew Adams (@toygrind) take over hosting duties for this year's pop culture and fandom celebration, with the festivities set to kick off at 11 AM EST. The event will end at 4PM EST, when Hasbro Pulse Premium Members will then gain early access to select convention exclusives and pre-orders revealed during the day before all fans access at 5 PM EST."

"Fans who participate will have the opportunity to get their hands on Hasbro Pulse Con Exclusive items, including:

TRANSFORMERS Legacy Evolution Armada Universe Powerlinx Hot Shot and Armada Universe Jolt

Star Wars: The Black Series Starkiller & Troopers

The Black Series Starkiller & Troopers Marvel Legends Series Detroit Steel

G.I. JOE Classified Series Crimson Strike Team: Baroness, Tomax, & Xamot, 82

Also, tune in during the show for a reveal of the POWER RANGERS Pulse Con exclusive

