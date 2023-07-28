Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, optimus prime, transformers

Hasbro Debuts Transformers Masterpiece MP-44S Optimus Prime

The last Prime is back as Hasbro debuts their latest Transformers Masterpiece with an updated blast from the past

It is time for a blast from the past as Hasbro is back with a brand new Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece release. The Leader of the Autobots has arrived, and he is back with a remastered figure that features his classic 1980s G1 design. Optimus Prime fans will be to jump back into their childhood with this figure, and Hasbro has even included a G1 toy-inspired sticker sheet to relive such moments. The Transformers Masterpiece MP-44S Optimus Prime will ahem better articulation, premium deco, and will transform into his 80s semi-truck mode. On top of that, Optimus will come with an Ion blaster, his Energon Axe, the Matrix of Leadership, a secondary head, and a blaster effect. Transformers fans will be able to relive their childhood for $219.99; he is set for a May 2024 release and can be found here.

Transformers Masterpiece MP-44S Optimus Prime

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-44S Optimus Prime! This adult collectible Transformers G1 action figure for adults features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. The figure is showcased in premium deco and detail and comes in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions."

Includes Figure, 6 accessories, character card, sticker sheet, and instructions.

AUTHENTIC TAKARA TOMY DESIGN: This Transformers Masterpiece Optimus Prime premium adult collectible is an authentic Takara Tomy product

2 ICONIC MODES: Transformers Optimus Prime action figure converts between robot mode and semi truck mode

PREMIUM ACCESSORIES: Comes with Ion blaster, Energon Axe, Matrix of Leadership, alternate head, blast effect, and adapter piece accessories

CLASSIC G1 DESIGN: This figure features design, deco, and details inspired by the classic 1980s design of the Optimus Prime character. Comes with a G1 toy-inspired sticker sheet for attaching stickers to the figure

HIGH ARTICULATION FOR POSES: Optimus Prime action figure is fully jointed and highly articulated, allowing for intricate posability in action poses

ORIGINAL PACKAGING AND INSTRUCTIONS: This Masterpiece Transformers figure comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

EXCLUSIVE CHARACTER CARD: Comes with a Japanese-language character card for the Optimus Prime figure

