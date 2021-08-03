RSVLTS is Back With Their Star Wars Series III Button-Up Shirts

Building up your mighty collectibles collection is always a great feeling, and it's terrible you can't bring it with you. However, RSVLTS is here to help as they give fans the ability to wear some of their favorite franchises with their massive apparel collection. These shirts are not only extremely comfortable, but they are packed with incredible art that will show off your nerdy side. RSVLTS is back with another Star Wars button-up shirt collection as they announce Series III with three new intergalactic designs to help you on your journey to stop the Empire. Starting off Series III is the Stay on Target shirt that features simple designs of X-wings, TIE fighters, the Millenium Falcon, and more!

The Star Wars collection continues with The Droids You're Looking Fleur design, adding some trippy designs of your favorite droids. R2-D2 and C-3PO are blended into this RSVLTS shirt beautifully, making it elegant yet nerdy all in one. Last but not least, we are getting the highlight of the collection with the Luke Sleepwalker design that pays homage to your 1977 Star Wars bedsheets. Your childhood comes to life like never before with this incredible design that will allow fans to show their Star Wars love outside their home. The RSVTS Star Wars Series III Collection is set to go live right here at 4 PM EST. May the Force Be With You.

"Star Wars "Luke Sleepwalker" – Why are our bedsheets at their most awesome when we're children? Seriously, shouldn't they keep getting cooler? What's the deal? Relive the glory days in this KUNUFLEX™ button-down inspired by the original 1977 bedsheet set! This vintage masterpiece—featuring Luke, Leia, Han, Chewie, R2-D2, C-3PO, X-wings, TIE fighters, and of course, Darth Vader—instantly makes you the coolest cat at the block party."

"Star Wars "Stay on Target" – No one said taking down the Death Star would be an easy mission. Unfortunately for Tiree, Dutch, and eventually Krail, staying on target didn't end so well. But, fortunately for you, that battle makes for one all-time shirt pattern! Featuring X-wings, Y-wings, TIE fighters, the Millenium Falcon, the Death Star, and more, this KUNUFLEX™ button down is a subtle, faded beauty of a tribute to the lost pilots of the Rebel Alliance."

"Star Wars "The Droids You're Looking Fleur" – Wait, is that…does your…are the flowers on your shirt made of little R2-D2's and C-3PO's??? For the quiet cool among us, those who want to have the best shirt at the BBQ but not be too flashy about it, we present: The Droids You're Looking Fleur! French in name, Hawaiian in style. A galactic aloha shirt for the ages."