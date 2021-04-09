Become An Star Wars X-Wing Pilot With New Collectibles From Hasbro

Some of the biggest toy reveals were located inside the Star Wars panel of the Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest. We have already seen some incredible Black Series, and Vintage collection figure reveals. However, figures were not the only things that were announced, and replica and vehicle collectibles make the panel as well. All are related to one of the most iconic ships in the galaxy of Star Wars, the X-Wing. Starting us off first is the return to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, with Antoc Merrik's X-Wing coming to the Vintage Collection. The ship will feature a new paint scheme as well as the pilot Antoc Merrick figure who can ride in the cockpit. The X-Wing will have an opening cockpit, working landing gear, separating wings, and will even shoot projectiles.

Hasbro then wants Star Wars fans to become one of the legendary pilots from the franchise as they unveiled the Wedge Antilles Black Series Replica Helmet. Similar to Poe Dameron's helmet, the replica will feature a new paint scheme, snug fit, and electronic sounds from Hoth and Endor. This is one unique collectible that will be a great asset to any Star Wars fan's collection. Both of these X-Wing collectibles are up for pre-order now and priced at $99.99. Wedge's helmet is set to release in Summer 2021, Merrik's ship is coming in Fall 2021, and both can be found for pre-order here.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES WEDGE ANTILLES BATTLE SIMULATION HELMET – (HASBRO/Age: Adult/Approx. Retail Price: $99.99/Available: Summer 2021). Whether piloting an X-wing or a Snowspeeder, WEDGE ANTILLES wore his iconic helmet into battle against the evil EMPIRE. Featuring highly detailed deco, movie-inspired design, interior padding, electronic lights, and sound FX, this full-scale STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES WEDGE ANTILLES BATTLE SIMULATION HELMET is a great addition to any fan's STAR WARS collection. Three internal speakers create an immersive surround sound battle simulation experience while synchronized LED lights inside the visor simulate blaster fire from enemy vehicles. Flip the switch inside the helmet to choose between a simulation of piloting WEDGE ANTILLES' X-wing at the Battle of YAVIN or his Snowspeeder at the Battle of HOTH, featuring communication from R2-A3. Includes helmet and instructions."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION ANTOC MERRICK'S X-WING FIGHTER Vehicle and Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $99.99/Available: Fall 2021). Featuring premium detail inspired by ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY and original Kenner branding, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION ANTOC MERRICK'S X-WING FIGHTER Vehicle and Figure set makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. The included 3.75-inch-scale ANTOC MERRICK figure is fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs, and comes with 2 detachable entertainment-inspired accessories, including a helmet and blaster. With realistic detail including an opening cockpit, functioning landing gear, separating wings, and projectile launcher, this vehicle can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes vehicle, figure, projectile, and instructions. Available exclusively at Target in the US and at Toys-R-Us in Canada."