Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 Day 2 Starts Today: Here is What Happens

Hasbro Pulse Con Day 2 is here, and that means a whole new slew of giveaways, panels, guest stars, and of course, product reveals. Day 1 was an incredible experience as Power Rangers, Transformers, and Star Wars franchises were all covered. The highlights of the day include the announcement of a brand new set of massive, highly detailed Megazord collectibles. We also got the reveal of a new Transformers product line titled Transformers: Legacy as well as the full debut of the Star Wars: The Black Series Rancor HasLab. The fun does not end there as we get a whole new set of reveals today from some of Hasbro's other highlight franchises with GI Joe, Fortnite, NERF, and Marvel Legends. Today's line up will even include a special musical guest and the whole layout will consist of:

11 AM ET – Day 2 Livestream Starts!

11:05 AM ET – G.I. JOE Product Panel

12:10 PM ET – Avalon Hill Panel

12:25 PM ET – Fortnite Panel

12:50 PM ET – NERF LMTD Intro Panel

1 PM ET – NERF LMTD Product Panel

1:15 PM ET – NERF Ultimate Championship: Character Lineup Reveal

1:25 PM ET – Magic: The Gathering Panel

1:55 PM ET – Musical Guest, Weezer

2:05 PM ET – Marvel Legends Panel

4 PM ET – Hasbro Pulse Premium Early Access Starts

5 PM ET – General Public Exclusives and Reveal Pre-Orders Arrive

Fornite will be a great segment to watch as their new Victory Royale 6" figures are really starting to pick up, and fans are curious what is coming next. Marvel Legends will be easily the most anticipated panel from Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 Day 2 but they are telling us to keep our expectations low. However, I am very curious to check out the NERF LMTD panel as the past two NERF LMTD products have been amazing with The Mandalorian Rifle and the assault rifle from Aliens. So curiosity has me intrigued to see what other NERF styled replica weapons we will see next, and there are so many options to choose from. Pre-orders for all of today's reveal will arrive at 5PM, and Pulse Con 2021 Day 2 exclusives will also arrive today right here with GI Joe Zartan, Animated Venom, and MODOK!