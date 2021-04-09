Fortnite 6" Figures Revealed At Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest

The highly popular battle royale game Fortnite comes to life as Hasbro debuts their newest figure line. Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest starts off their mighty event by giving fans a first look at their newly acquired license. We have already seen the action figure line kick off with the Hasbro Pulse exclusive The Foundation, which can be found here. The team behind the figures continues to expand their new Victory Royale Series with a great selection of reveals. Six new figures were revealed all coming in at 6" tall with 4 regular figures, 2 deluxe, and even an accessory animal. Starting things off first is the debut of the first 4 figures coming our way with Rippley, Chaos Agent, Midas Rex, and Lynx. Each figure will seemingly come with Back Bling, weapons, pickaxe, and more, giving fans perfect reiterations of their favorite Fortnite characters.

The Fortnite team did mention that they will be using pinless joints with these figures as well as photo-real tech to bring these characters right off of the screen. The reveals continued with their first deluxe figure with Shadow Meowscles, who comes with a great set of weapons and even his own workout gear. Skye is also coming in ready for that win showing off the photo-real tech in action and her accessories are packing some excellent detail. Last but not least, we have the Loot Shark coming from Hasbro that is filled with goodies to distribute to your collection. Just like the game, fans can crack open this Loot Shark giving them a great variety of accessories for their other Victory Royale Series figures. Fans can even attach their figures to the Sharks fin, adding some fun and dynamic poses to their shelves.

This is only the beginning of the Fortnite line from Hasbro, and we can not wait to see more. Even if you are a fan of Fortnite or not, these original characters will work great with any figure line. Lynx is my favorite of the wave so far, and I can not wait to see the detail and articulation up close. Pre-orders and release dates are not known just yet, but fans will most likely be able to find them and more here when live. What Fortnite characters do you want to see come to live in the Victory Royale Series?