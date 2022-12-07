Hasbro Reveals New X-Men Marvel Legends Figures with Blob and Rogue

The Marvel Legends team keeps the hits coming as they continue to celebrate 60 Years of the X-Men. So far, we have seen some pretty incredible new X-Men Marvel Legends figures, from new Retro figures like Dark Phoenix and Spiral to 3-Pack sets. These mutants have a rich and deep history, and Hasbro is doing right by them with some fantastic figures. We just covered the date announcement of not one but two special 3-pack sets featuring the yellow and blue suits, seen here. It looks like that was not everything Hasbro had to tease, as two solo releases are also on the way. It is good versus evil this time, as Rogue and the Blob is back and ready for action!

Hasbro is taking Marvel fans back to the 80s to the Australian era of the X-Men as Rogue dons her green Outback suit. Not only is Rogue getting a new suit but an updated head sculpt that brings her likeness from the comic right off the page. As for the next figure, The Blob is back and is getting n new updated release since his previous Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure arrival. This bulky mutant is ready to take down any X-Men that gets in his way, and for all the heroes arriving our way, we need some villains. Both of these figures are set to go up for pre-order tomorrow at most online retailers like here. Statue tuned for more coverage on these, too, as more information arrives. To Me, My X-Men!

"Two more iconic X-Men characters were seen on the Marvel Legends Fanstream yesterday! Check out Marvel Legends Series X-Men: Marvel's Rogue and Marvel Legends Series X-Men: Marvel's The Blob! Add these figures to your collection by pre-ordering on December 8th, beginning at 1:00pm ET on HasbroPulse! Each figure sold separately."