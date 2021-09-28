Hasbro Reveals Star Wars Republic Commando Gaming Greats Figure

Hasbro has surprised Star Wars fans with yet another reveals for their highly popular Star Wars: The Black Series 6" figure line. It looks like GameStop is getting another exclusive figure as part of their Gaming Greats line, which brings the Star Wars video games to life. This time we return to the war between the Republic and the Separatist as the hit game Republic Commando is back once again. Clone Commando Boss is back and ready to take the fight to those clackers with an all-new, highly detailed figure. Capturing his armor and likeness from the Republic Commando game, this figure is a must-have piece to your Clone Wars collection.

Clones are my favorite part of its Star Wars franchise, and we do not get enough collectible showcasing of the main Captains and Commanders. The Star Wars: The Vintage Collection is really changing that by realizing well known Clones like Fives, Echo, Rex, and Wolf, and we have been lucky enough to get them in 6" format. Boss is a total badass, and I am super pumped to see Republic Commando get some love with GameStop's Gaming Greats line. It is unclear when pre-orders will arrive for this figure, but we do know that he will be priced at $26.49 and is set to release in Spring 2022. Keep an eye out for pre-orders dropping online here, and you will also be able to reserve them in-store too. May the Force Be with You!

"STAR WARS THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS 6-INCH RC-1138 (BOSS) Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $26.49/Available: Spring 2022). Fans and collectors can imagine exciting moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS 6-INCH RC-1138 (BOSS) Figure, inspired by the STAR WARS: REPUBLIC COMMANDO video game. STAR WARS fans can display this highly poseable 6-inch-scale figure featuring fully articulated arms and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available exclusively at GameStop."