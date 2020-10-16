Hasbro Unveils Deluxe Figures from Transformers: The Movie

Hasbro is jumping into the past and bringing fans a new figure from The Transformers: The Movie. Six new figures were revealed today during the Transformers Livestream on Hasbro Pulse. Each figure is Deluxe and is all expected to release in the Summer of 2021. One of the coolest things about these figures is that Hasbro has included backdrops that will let fans and collectors recreate iconic scenes from Transformers: The Movie. All of these bots will include weapon accessories that will easily help them turn the tide of battle. Revving his engines first is the Autobot Jazz. Standing 4.5 inches tall, Jazz features movie deco and will convert into his race car mode in just 20 steps. Following Jazz is Kup, who will be getting movie deco and will transform into the Cybertronian truck in just 20 steps. Kup can have pieces of his body come apart allowing fans to recreate the Sea Squid Showdown from the film. Blurr is up next, standing 4.5 inches, shown in movie deco, and will convert to hovercar mode in just 18 steps. This figure will come with a blaster accessory and a spark welder hand attachment as well. Each one of these figures are priced at roughly $24.99 and will be able to be found here for pre-orders when live.

The next Three reviews start to get a little pricier with the first two getting roughly a $39.99 price tag. Hot Rod is Rolling out with our next figure and he stands 6.5 inches tall and features a very bright red movie-inspired deco. The iconic auto bot will transform into his sports car mode in just 29 steps. Hot Rod I was with a little more accessories than the rest with two movie-inspired blasters, to blast effects, buzz saw, spark welder hand attachments, and a special backdrop to show off the Matrix of Leadership. Hovering in on next is Scourge, which is the first Decepticon we have seen in this wave and he stands 6.5 inches tall, has movie-inspired deco, and will transform into his hovercraft mode and just 19 steps. This is why is that increases the price of this one but he will also come with a movie-inspired blaster as well as a blaster effect. Last but not least, we get the devastating and prehistoric Dinobot Grimlock! This figure Stans 8.5 inches tall converts from robot to dinosaur mode in just 24 steps, and will come with a non-converting Autobot Wheelie. Wheelie can sit on Grimm lacks back in both modes which is a nice throwback to the classic cartoon film. Just like the other figures, the backdrop can't be removed to show off Grimlock and Wheelie in the Mockery of Justice scene. This prehistoric duo will be a great addition to any fan of the movie or if you're just a mighty fan of the Dinobot's. Grimlock will be priced at roughly $59.99 and pre-orders for all of these can be found here. Check out of all of the amazing Transformers: The Movie Descriptions and pictures below. What other characters would you love to see next through the new Studios Series wave of figures?

"Transformers: Studio Series 86-01 Deluxe The Transformers: The Movie Autobot Jazz. (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring/Summer 2021). This Studio Series 86-01 Deluxe Class The Transformers: The Movie AUTOBOT JAZZ figure stands at 4.5 inches tall, features vivid, movie-inspired deco, and converts from robot to racecar mode in 20 steps. In the "Moonbase One Destruction" scene from The Transformers: The Movie, AUTOBOT JAZZ tries to escape Moonbase One before UNICRON devours it, but he doesn't make it and is swallowed up by the Planet Eater. Fans can remove the backdrop and pose the figure out with the included blaster accessory and imagine recreating this classic movie moment!"

"Transformers: Studio Series 86-02 Deluxe The Transformers: The Movie Kup. (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring/Summer 2021). This Studio Series 86-02 Deluxe Class The Transformers: The Movie KUP figure stands at 4.5 inches tall, features vivid, movie-inspired deco, and converts from robot to Cybertronian truck mode in 21 steps. In the "Sea Squid Showdown" scene from The Transformers: The Movie, KUP fights for his spark as a giant robot squid tears him apart. Fans can remove the backdrop and pose the KUP figure out or have him come apart in pieces to recreate the classic battle with the giant robot squid from the movie. KUP also comes with blaster and Energon canteen accessories."

"Transformers: Studio Series 86-03 Deluxe The Transformers: The Movie Blurr. (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring/Summer 2021). This Studio Series 86-03 Deluxe Class The Transformers: The Movie BLURR figure stands at 4.5 inches tall, features vivid, movie-inspired deco, and converts from robot to Cybertronian hovercar mode in 18 steps. In the "Battle of Autobot City" scene from The Transformers: The Movie, BLURR defends AUTOBOT City from the DECEPTICON assault until AUTOBOT reinforcements arrive from CYBERTRON. Fans can remove the backdrop to showcase BLURR in the "Battle of Autobot City" scene with the included blaster accessory and a spark welder hand attachment."

"Transformers: Studio Series 86-04 Voyager The Transformers: The Movie Autobot Hot Rod. (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 / Available: Spring/Summer 2021). This Studio Series 86-04 Voyager Class The Transformers: The Movie AUTOBOT HOT ROD figure stands at 6.5 inches tall, features vivid, movie-inspired deco, and converts from robot to sports car mode in 29 steps. In the "The Depths of Unicron" scene from The Transformers: The Movie, HOT ROD embraces his destiny, becoming RODIMUS PRIME and defeating UNICRON. Fans can remove the backdrop and pose the HOT ROD figure out with the included Matrix of Leadership, plus attach the energy effect to recreate this classic movie moment. HOT ROD also includes 2 movie-inspired blasters, 2 blast effects, and features buzz saw and spark welder hand attachments inspired by the scene where HOT ROD slices through robot kelp and giant squid tentacles, then repairs KUP."

"Transformers: Studio Series 86-05 Voyager The Transformers: The Movie Scourge. (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 / Available: Spring/Summer 2021). This Studio Series 86-05 Voyager Class The Transformers: The Movie SCOURGE figure stands at 6.5 inches tall, features vivid, movie-inspired deco, and converts from robot to Cybertronian hovercraft mode in 19 steps. In the "Heralds of Unicron" scene from The Transformers: The Movie, UNICRON reformats THUNDERCRACKER into SCOURGE to track down the Matrix of Leadership. Fans can remove the backdrop to pose SCOURGE in the "Heralds of Unicron" scene with featured blaster and blast effect."

"Transformers: Studio Series 86-06 Leader The Transformers: The Movie Grimlock and Autobot Wheelie. (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $59.99 / Available: Spring/Summer 2021). This Studio Series 86-06 Leader Class The Transformers: The Movie GRIMLOCK figure stands at 8.5 inches tall, features vivid, movie-inspired deco, and converts from robot to T-Rex mode in 24 steps. GRIMLOCK comes with a non-converting AUTOBOT WHEELIE figure that can sit on GRIMLOCK in both modes. In the "Mockery of Justice" scene GRIMLOCK, WHEELIE, and the DINOBOTS storm the Quintesson Courtroom to save HOT ROD and KUP from Quintesson judgement. Fans can remove the backdrop to pose GRIMLOCK and WHEELIE in the "Mockery of Justice" scene with the included blaster accessory."