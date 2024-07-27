Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: G.I. Joe Classified Series, hasbro

Hasbro Unveils G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra Rattler Jet HasLab

Get ready for some new G.I. Joe Classified Series fire power as Hasbro kicks off their new Cobra Rattler Ground Attach HasLab

The 6" scale jet features detailed design, movable wings, an artificial snakeskin seat, and LED-lit cockpit.

Includes an exclusive Flight Commander Wild Weasel figure with premium deco and various weapons.

The Cobra Rattler jet set is priced at $349 with a 9,000 backer goal, already achieved, and ends in 44 days.

The power of Cobra continues to rise as Hasbro has just unveiled their latest G.I.Joe Classified Series HasLab. This new crowdfunding campaign will make your collection reach new heights with the 6" scaled Cobra Rattler Ground Attack Jet! Those Joes will never see what is coming with an impressive, highly detailed vehicle to enhance your Cobra army. The Cobra Rattler Ground Attack Jet will measure over two and a half feet at 33.5" long and will have a wingspan of 32" long. As for features, this jet is loaded with M.A.R.S. Industries' best technology, from wings that can be moved to an artificial snakeskin seat, an opening cockpit, and LEDs that are featured inside the jet console.

That is not all, though, as a new G.I.Joe Classified Series figure is included with Flight Commander Wild Weasel. He will bring greatness to any Cobra collection along with plenty of weapons with Cluster Bombs, Rocket Launchers, thermonuclear bombs and much more. The HasLab Cobra Rattler Ground Attack Jet is priced at $349; it is set for a 9,000 backing, which has already been completed with 10,000 backers already and rising. Check out the entire campaign right now on Hasbro Pulse which is set to end 44 days from now.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra Rattler Ground Attack Jet

"The Cobra Airborne is readying for launch but needs your assistance to fund its crowning achievement of aviation ingenuity. M.A.R.S. Industries, in concert with HasLab, has developed a 6-inch scale G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra Rattler Ground Attack Jet. In order to initiate our takeoff sequence, we are in need of 9,000 backer orders by the end of the Campaign."

For each HasLab vehicle you pledge, you'll receive a Cobra Rattler jet along with an action figure of Flight Commander Wild Weasel featuring premium deco, detailing, and articulation for poseability. Nose to tail, our Cobra Rattler measures 33.53" (851.78MM) long, over 2 and half feet. Wheels down, it stands 9.88" (250.9MM) tall with a wingspan of 32.04" (357.71MM) wide. A truly astounding achievement of design and manufacture."

