New Wolverine Collectibles Revealed from Hasbro for X-Men 97' Cartoon

Hasbro unveils new Epic Hero Series collectibles for the upcoming animated series X-Men 97’ with some pretty fun and uncanny releases

Get ready for some new uncanny adventures as Disney+ is bringing back some iconic mutants with X-Men 97'. The hit cartoon X-Men: The Animated Series is getting a long-awaited sequel with the legendary voice cast returning. The return of such an iconic cartoon means new collectibles, including some of the one and only Wolverine, are on the way. Starting things off first is a brand new line of 4-inch figures as part of Hasbro's kid-friendly Epic Hero Series. These little guys featuring nine points of articulation, are fully poseable, and come with a clip-on accessory for only $10.99.

This bite-size hero will easily take on any threats that stand in his way, and that is not all, as Hasbro also has revealed X-Men 97' Wolverine claws! That is right; the role-play kid claws are back with a wearable glove that features three retractable outlaws. One claw comes in at $22.99 and will feature 7-inch long claws with a strap on the glove to keep it secure. It is incredible to see new X-Men collectibles in stores from an iconic era of these Uncanny heroes. These releases are starting to arrive in stores like Target as well as Buy Now online with 4" Wolverine here and his claws right here.

The Power of Wolverine in the Palm of Your Hands

"Wolverine is a gruff mutant who's seen more wars than he can count, has healing factor powers and three retractable adamantium claws on each hand. This role play toy channels your own inner mutant and features retractable claws that extend 7 inches (17 centimeters) when activated. Slash Action Claw super hero toy can be part of imaginative, action-packed play for every day, or used as an accessory to dress up super hero costumes for Halloween or themed parties! X-Men fans of all ages can look out for more Marvel Studios X-Men '97 toys and action figures to collect all your favorite super hero mutant characters!"

"Create epic and powerful pretend battles and adventures with this X-Men '97 Wolverine action figure. This 4-inch-scale action figure is part of the Epic Hero Series and has 9 points of articulation for awesome poseable play! With a clip-on epic gear accessory included, kids will love pretending to be their favorite mutant, slashing away at enemies and using the figure's mutant powers in battles! Imagine action-packed adventures with Wolverine."

