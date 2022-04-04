Pre-orders Arrive for New Transformers: Legacy Generations Figures

The Transformers: Legacy collection is starting to kick off from Hasbro as new figures are hitting shelves and going up for pre-order. The Legacy line will feature everything fans love about the Transformers line with new figures from animated series, comics, and live-action films. Pre-orders have finally started to go live for the Generations Core that comes in at 3.5 inches, but do not hold back on details. Three figures have arrived with some popular characters from Transformers, the animated series with Hot Rod, Skywarp, and Iguanus. Each bot will be able to switch better their vehicle mode between 8 – 15 steps depending on which warrior you choose. Accessories are included like Hot Rod's sword, Skywarp's Energon warp fork, or even Iguanus Energon claw shield. These bit sized Generations Core figures are perfect for new and old collectors and will feature Hasbro's new plastic free packaging with incredible artwork. Pre-orders for all three are already live right here at $11.99, and they are expected to release in May 2022. Rollout!

TRANSFORMERS G1-INSPIRED DESIGN: This Legacy Series Transformers 3.5-inch Iguanus robot toy is inspired by the animated series, The Transformers, updated with a Generations-style design

UNIVERSES COLLIDE: Universes continue to collide with Transformers: Legacy! This epic line of Transformers toys brings together fan-favorite characters from across the multiverse

2 EPIC MODES: Action figure converts from robot to motor bike mode in 15 steps

HARNESS THE POWER OF ENERGON: Gear up with the most powerful substance on Cybertron, Energon! This Transformers Iguanus figure comes with an Energon claw shield accessory

TRANSFORMERS G1-INSPIRED DESIGN: This Transformers: Legacy 3.5-inch Skywarp robot toy is inspired by the animated series, The Transformers, updated with a Generations-style design

2 EPIC MODES: Action figure converts from robot to jet mode in 17 steps

HARNESS THE POWER OF ENERGON: Gear up with the most powerful substance on Cybertron, Energon! This Transformers Skywarp figure comes with an Energon warp fork accessory that attaches in both modes

QR CODE: Scan the QR code on each package to reveal character tech specs from across the multiverse! Collect other Legacy figures to reveal their character tech specs (each sold separately, subject to availability)

TRANSFORMERS G1-INSPIRED DESIGN: This Transformers: Legacy 3.5-inch Autobot Hot Rod robot toy is inspired by the animated series, The Transformers, updated with a Generations-style design

2 EPIC MODES: Action figure converts from robot to sports car mode in 8 steps. Fin comes off back of car to form a shield accessory

HARNESS THE POWER OF ENERGON: Gear up with most powerful substance on Cybertron, Energon! This Autobot Hot Rod figure comes with an Energon sword accessory that attaches in both modes

QR CODE: Scan the QR code on each package to reveal character tech specs from across the multiverse! Collect other Legacy figures to reveal their character tech specs (each sold separately, subject to availability)

Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers