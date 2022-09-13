Hawk P-40 Goes Gold with Mezco Toys New Howling Fury Edition

At this rate, most Mezco Toyz fans should expect a secondary release for most of the company's original One:12 Collective Rumble Society figures. It looks like Hawk P-40 is back with a new fancy all-gold release titled the Howling Fury Edition. The WWII elements seem to have been removed from this galactic Rumbler and is back and packing some heat. Most of the same accessories are featured once again with the secondary Tank head, wreck, knife, swappable hands, rocket launcher, and Gatling gun. It is Hawk-P40's design that really makes it stand out this time and what fans will be trying to get ahold of. His new gold head and new combat uniform add a new military aspect to him, making this figure a deadly and fun new addition to any Rumble Society collection. This figure would be a sweet battle buddy for the original Hawk-P40 or a great figure if you missed the original release. Mezco Toyz Rumble Society Hawk P-40: Howling Fury Edition is priced at $95. He is currently waitlisted, and fans can join in on the fun right here.

"HOTEL ALPHA WHISKEY KILO! Everyone's favorite riveted rumbler has a whole new look! The One:12 Collective Hawk P-40 Howling Fury Edition features his Special Attack Tank-Head with a hinged, grinder jaw. The galactic grease monkey of unknown origin is outfitted in a sleeveless military coverall, two dog tags, belt, and mid-calf combat boots. Hawk P-40 is ready to ignite the battlefield, equipped with a rapid-fire Gattling Cannon, rocket launcher, multiple grenades, and much more."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE HAWK P-40 HOWLING FURY EDITION FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation

Two (2) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Eight (8) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L & R) Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L & R) One (1) pair of holding hands (L & R)



COSTUME:

Sleeveless military coverall

Two (2) dog tags

Belt

Mid-calf combat boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) rapid-fire Gattling Cannon with two (2) ammo belts (connects to figure)

One (1) wrench (connects to belt)

One (1) communication device

One (1) knife

One (1) rocket launcher

Three (3) grenades

Two (2) gun blast FX

One (1) explosion FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Hawk P-40 figure is packaged in a collector-friendly Rumble Society box with magnetic closure and art print inner cover, designed with collectors in mind.