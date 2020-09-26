Hellfire Club Guard Gets Army Building Legends Figure from Hasbro

One of the big Hasbro Pulse Con exclusives this year was the special Marvel Comics Marvel Legends Hellfire Club set. The exclusive set, which can be found here, shows of an iconic X-Men group that plays a major role in many arcs over Marvel Comics history. Something seemed off about the set and Hasbro sets it up a notch with their newest army building figure, the Hellfire Club Guard. This Guard will join the ranks of the other Hasbro Pulse Exclusive army building figures like A.I.M. and Hydra. Just like the past figures, is figure will only be $14.99 and will come in simple white packaging with unique artwork on it. The limit for a single order is five but X-Men fans will achieve that in no time. The Hellfire Guard gets two guns and features a brand new sculpt for the Marvel Legends line. This army-building figure will be a must-have for the Hellfire set and any fans of the infamous Marvel Comic club. The Marvel Legends Series Hellfire Club Guard (Hasbro Pulse Exclusive) is set to release by October 1, 2020, and fans can get their army started here.

"Hellfire Club Guards provide cover and protection for members of the Hellfire Club, an elite institution bent on total world domination. With over 80 years of comic book and movie history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan-favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for poseable and displayable collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired products for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability."

Includes Figure and 2 Accessories.

Build a brigade with these Legends Series Hellfire Club Guards. Amass multiple Guards to create a formidable fighting force! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

Look for other Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures (each sold separately) with comic- and movie-inspired characters, including Hydra Trooper, A.I.M. Trooper. (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)