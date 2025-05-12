Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: harry potter, lego

Herbology Class is in Session with New LEGO Harry Potter Set

Step into the magical and wizarding world of Harry Potter with some new sets from LEGO as they bring the magic to life

Article Summary Discover the new LEGO Harry Potter Herbology Class set, featuring a buildable Hogwarts greenhouse classroom.

The set includes 390 pieces and comes with Neville Longbottom, Hermione Granger, and Professor Sprout minifigures.

Explore magical plants like Mandrakes and enjoy interactive accessories for immersive Harry Potter play.

Priced at $49.99, the set releases in June 2025 and is perfect for Harry Potter fans and LEGO collectors alike.

At Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Herbology class is an essential and beloved subject where students learn to care for, cultivate, and understand magical plants. Taught by Professor Pomona Sprout during Harry's time at Hogwarts, the class takes place in the castle's large greenhouse. The building is filled with extraordinary flora like the wicked Mandrakes, Devil's Snare, and Venomous Tentacula. For students like Neville Longbottom, Herbology becomes a calling, revealing hidden talents for the young wizard.

Now, Harry Potter fans can expand their Hogwarts Castle with LEGO's new Herbology Class set, which comes in at 390 pieces. The set opens and closes and features three LEGO minifigures with Neville Longbottom, Hermione Granger, and Professor Sprout. Discover a variety of magic plants throughout the greenhouse with Professor Sprout teaching new students; LEGO was sure also to include some baby Mandrakes, so be sure to cover your ears. The LEGO Harry Potter – Hogwarts Castle Herbology Class set is priced at $49.99 and set for a June 2025 release.

LEGO Harry Potter – Hogwarts Castle: Herbology Class

Recreate magic herbology classes at Hogwarts™ Castle with this LEGO® Harry Potter™ classroom playset (76445) for kids. A wizard birthday gift toy for girls, boys, and any fans aged 8 and up, it features a buildable greenhouse/classroom that opens up for easy play and 2 removable tables."

"Find lots of magical plants in the greenhouse, including 3 LEGO Harry Potter Mandrake toy plants created especially for this set, which can be lifted out of their pots and held by the minifigures. There are also assorted gardening accessories for nurture play. The set includes 3 LEGO Harry Potter minifigures – Neville Longbottom™, Hermione Granger™ and Professor Sprout – plus a Trevor the toad figure, to relive memorable scenes and create enchanting original stories."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!