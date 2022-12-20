Himiko Toga Gets a My Hero Academia Reissue Statue from Kotobukiya

The League of Villains is a fascinating part of the hit anime series My Hero Academia. It was amazing to see a whole story arc dedicated to just the villains, and Tomura Shigaraki found his place in this world. The squad is a tight-knit group, and they are always fun to see when on the scene, even though they are bad guys. One of those big bad is Himiko Toga, the deadly killer with a taste for blood and a shapeshifting quirk. Toga is back and ready to add some spice to your My Hero Academia collection once again, as Kotobukiya has announced a reissue of her ArtFX J statue.

Kotobukiya is dishing out a nice set of My Hero Academia ArtFX J reissues as well as a new release. Dabi has just joined the My Hero ArtFX J line, and Tomura Shigaraki and Himiko Toga are back and here for support. Collectors of the original release do not need to worry, though, as this reissue will have a different SRP than its original release. Mink is packed with detail, color, and a terrifying grin to keep anyone who comes across her at bay. The Toga My Hero Academia ArtFX J Reissue is priced at $109.99. She is set to take your blood in November 2023, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

Himiko Toga Returns to Kotobukiya's ArtFX J Series

From the League of Villains of the hit anime My Hero Academia, Himiko Toga is joining the ArtFx J lineup as a 1/8 scale figure! At first glance, she appears to be a normal high school girl as she stands in a cutesy pose, but the knife that she is gripping in her right hand hints at her twisted personality. Display Himiko Toga facing off against the heroes to recreate the world of My Hero Academia in your own home!

Product Features

7.87 inches (20cm)

1/8 Scale

Made of PVC

From the My Hero Academia anime series

Part of the ArtFX J series

Highly detailed