Hit the Waters with Hasbro's Fortnite Victory Royale Series Motorboat

It is time to hit the water and in style as Hasbro has unveiled their newest Fortnite Victory Royale Series vehicle. The Victory Royale Series is very under-promoted which is crazy, as I see so many toy photographers and toy enthusiasts loving this line. Each character is unique and original, bringing some of the Epic Games Battle Royale fighters to life. We have seen a lot of items arrive from the line with figures, deluxe figures, gliders, skateboards, weapon packs, and now vehicles! That is right the water is calling your name as a Motorboat is heading our way as listings go live on Hasbro Pulse UK.

This 19.5-inch long Motorboat will come with a water effect as well as a detachable missile accessory and articulating thrusters. Four Fortnite figures can ride on it making this a must-own vehicle more than just Fortnite. It is not often we get vehicles for 6" figures so this will be perfect for One:12 Collective, Marvel Legends, and Super 7 figures, adding some wet and wild fun to your collection. The Hasbro Fortnite Victory Royale Series Motorboat is not cheap and will most likely get a $99.99 price tag. This is a hefty price especially for a series they rarely promote, but fans can find the UK listing here. Listings are not live in the US just yet, but you can find all current Fortnite Victory Royal listings here.

"Ready up! The time has come to assemble a squad and unlock the legendary Fortnite game universe…in the real world. The Victory Royale Series takes Fortnite figures to the next level with highly poseable and detailed designs based on fan-favorite character outfits from the Fortnite video game. You never know who's gonna drop into your collection next, but always remember to thank the bus driver."

"Fuel up the Motorboat and get ready to launch into the Victory Royale Series! This deluxe boat toy shows the popular vehicle with game-level deco and details. Features a detachable missile accessory, articulating thrusters, and a display stand to pose the Motorboat toy moving through water. Motorboat toy can fit 4 Victory Royale Series 6-inch figures. Pose one in the driver's seat and three on the deck (figures sold separately, subject to availability.) Look for other Victory Royale Series toys to level up your collection! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

