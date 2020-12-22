Elder Predator and Scar Predator Join the Hunt at Hiya Toys

Hiya Toys continues to unveil new Predators for their growing 1/18th scale figure line. This time fans are getting two more additions from the crossover hit, Alien Vs. Predator. Up first is a repeat character with the Scar Predator, who is back once again. This time he is getting a new invisible deco with transparent molding material. Scar will come with extended wrist blades, combistick with two modes, and a shrunken with extended blades. This Predator will be a fun addition to the other camouflage, invisible, and stealth figure already out from Hiya Toys.

Predator fans do get a new addition this time as well, with the Elder Predator enters the hunt. This Young Bloods mentor is ready to take charge this time around and blood on his own hands now. This Elder hunter has a fabric cape, display base, and included mask. These beauties are perfectly detailed and will be a fun addition to any Alien Vs. Predator fans collection. They are both set up as PX Exclusives to the best place to get them will be your local comic shop. They can also be found online here for $19.99 and set to release in November 2021.

"From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! In Yautja culture, the Elder Predators are those warriors whose exploits set them apart from both Blooded and Elite warriors. They mentor the Young Bloods within a clan, and choose which planets on which a hunt is to take place. It was an Elder Predator, otherwise known as an Ancient, that watches the events unfold on Bouvet Island, and presented Lex Woods with his own combistick to honor her fight alongside Scar. Joined by a new "invisible" look for the Scar Predator, these 1/18-scale figures based on AVP: Alien vs. Predator stand approximately 4″ tall and also feature a pegged stand for posing."

"From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Scar is back on the hunt, and poised to strike! Hiya revisits its original sculpt of the Yautja hero of Alien Vs. Predator with a new " invisible" deco of the character! This 1/18 scale figure features a transparent manufacturing process, and comes complete with the now-standard extended wrist blades, a combistick in both extended and retracted mode, and a shruiken with extended blades. This PREVIEWS Exclusive Invisible Scar Predator measures about 4″ tall."