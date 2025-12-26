Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, rocky

Hiya Toys Announces New 1/12 Scale Rocky II Figure with Butkus

The champ is back as Hiya Toys reveals their newest 1/12 scale figure from Rocky II as the rematch of the century is on the way

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a 1/12 scale Rocky II figure featuring Rocky Balboa and his dog Butkus.

The figure captures Rocky's iconic street look with a black cap, jacket, and relaxed pants.

Includes swappable hands, extra head, fabric clothing, and a display base for collectors.

Pre-orders for the Rocky II figure are live for $99, with a release set for Q1 2027.

After shocking the world by going the distance with heavyweight champion Apollo Creed, Rocky Balboa becomes a national hero. However, that brutal match from the first film left him injured and uncertain about his future. Deciding to prioritize his family and health, Rocky announces his retirement and attempts to settle into a normal life. Meanwhile, Apollo seeks to push for a rematch to prove his might, as he couldn't knock Rocky out the first time. Hiya Toys is ready to bring Rocky back into the ring as they debut their new 1/12 scale figure from Rocky II (1979). This new EXQUISITE SUPER Series comes in at 6" tall and tries to capture the soul of the character beyond the ring.

Our hero is now donning his everyday street look, with a black cap, a dark jacket, and relaxed pants, showing the man behind the gloves. He has a unique head sculpt, showing a more angled design inspired by Sylvester Stallone, and he will also come with his faithful companion, Butkus. Rocky's spirit lives on with this fun new 1/12 scale figure, which comes with swappable hands, an extra head, fabric clothing, and a display base. Pre-orders are now live on the Hiya Toys Store for $99, with a release scheduled for Q1 2027.

Hiya Toys 1/12 – Rocky Balboa & Butkus

"It's the rematch of the century as Rocky takes on Apollo Creed in this powerful follow-up to one of the most acclaimed movies in film history. After club fighter Rocky Balboa goes the distance with the world heavyweight champion, boxing fans clamor for a rematch. But Rocky, having sustained massive injuries in the bout, announces his retirement. Though he tries to make a new life, Rocky realizes he can't escape his true calling and must prepare for the fight of his life!"

"Standing approximately 16CM tall, this EXQUISITE SUPER Series 1/12 scale figure faithfully recreates Rocky's iconic street look from the film. A black cap, dark jacket, and casual trousers perfectly recreate his everyday on-screen attire, while head sculpts masterfully capture the smile and seriousness on his face, enhancing the character's depth and realism. Beneath this understated appearance, his fighting spirit and boxer's instinct remain ever-present."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!