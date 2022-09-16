Hiya Toys Debuts New Bloody Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1/18 Figure

Horror rises out of the Lone Star state once again as Hiya Toys is back with another Texas Chainsaw Massacre release. Leatherface is back and ready to make a bloody mess of your growing horror collection. This marks the second Texas Chainsaw Massacre that Hiya Toys has released, and both are for the newest 2022 film. This 1/18 scale figure is titled the Slaughter Version, and he is featured in a gruesome, bloodied design. A nice set of accessories are included with Leatherface, like his iconic and trusty chainsaw, three pairs of hands, and a head holding hand for obvious reasons. Hiya Toys really knows how to capture these miniaturized details with these figures, and if you are a The Texas Chainsaw fan, then this figure is for you. Pre-orders are already live right here for $19.99 with a June 2023 release. Collectors will also be able to find this bad boy for order at their local comic book store as well, for it is a PX Previews exclusive. Be sure to check out some of Hiya Toys' other 1/18 scale figure line with RoboCop, Judge Dredd, Alien, and Predator!

"Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) – Leatherface "Slaughter Version" 1/18 Scale Figure – A PREVIEWS Exclusive! After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town. He waves his chainsaw in the air, but this time in victory! Now Leatherface comes to the EXQUISITE MINI line as a 1/18 scale Slaughter Version action figure! This PREVIEWS Exclusive figure stands 4.33″ tall, has 15 points of articulation, and is based on Leatherface's appearance in Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022). Includes 2 pairs of interchangeable hands and an extra hand to grab Melody's head and allow you to pose and dynamically recreate your favorite scenes!"