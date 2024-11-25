Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys, mechagodzilla

Hiya Toys Debuts New Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla (1993) 8.5" Figure

1993 is calling as Hiya has unveiled their newest Exquisite Basic Series figure from the film Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla

Article Summary Hiya Toys reveals new Mechagodzilla figure from Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993).

Standing 8.5" tall, this Mechagodzilla figure features sleek design and full articulation.

Includes swappable hands and G-Crushers, available for pre-order at $69.99 for Q2 2025 release.

Revisit the epic battle where Mechagodzilla aims to stop Godzilla, with Rodan's unexpected interference.

In 1993, King of the Monsters fans were introduced to the 19th film in its catalog, Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II. After the battle with King Ghidorah, the United Nations Godzilla Countermeasures Center (UNGCC) built a new weapon to battle the King of the Monsters, Mechagodzilla. This film changes the idea of the mech as a man-made robot rather than a cosmic entity that was created by the Black Hole Aliens. This robotic kaiju is here to put an end to Godzilla's destructive nature; too bad Rodan might have something to say about that.

Hiya Toys is now bringing the chaos of this legendary film to life with their latest Exquisite Basic Series line of figures as Mechagodzilla has arrived. Standing at 8.5" tall, this metallic beast has been faithfully brought to life right off the screen with a sleek metal design and articulation throughout. Not much is included with this release besides a pair of swappable hands and two G-Crushers to put the King in his place. Pre-orders for this release are already live on the Hiya Toys Store for $69.99, and he is set for a Q2 2025 release.

HIYA Exquisite Basic Series Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla (1993)

"The super weapon was completed！Mechagodzilla from Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla Ⅱ (1993) joins Hiya Exquisite Basic! Dr. Omae and his assistant Azusa Gojo find a large Pteranodon egg on Adona Island, but the Kaiju Rodan hits suddenly. Godzilla then appears and a battle ensues. Baby Godzilla is then born from the egg, which is transported to Japan. Godzilla follows the baby and lands on Japan. Meanwhile, the United Nations Godzilla Countermeasures Center (UNGCC) has completed the super weapon, Mechagodzilla. The new EXQUISITE BASIC Mechagodzilla Action figure based on Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla Ⅱ (1993)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!