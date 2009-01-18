Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, star trek

Hiya Toys Debuts New Star Trek (2009) 1/18 Figure with Pavel Chekov

The Final Frontier awaits as Hiya Toys continues to bring the Enterprise crew together with their latest Star Trek 1/18 figure

Hiya Toys is back with a new figure from the Final Frontier as they continue to bring the 2009 Star Trek film, directed by J.J. Abrams, to life. The next character to climb aboard the ship is Pavel Chekov, the young and highly intelligent Russian officer for the USS Enterprise, who serves as the navigator. Chekov's character was quite different from Chekov from the original Star Trek series, which made him a fan-favorite in this new series. Hiya Toys has requested him once more for the Enterprise's latest mission to stop an upcoming Romulan threat. Releasing as part of the HIYA Exquisite Mini Series 1/18 scale line, Pavel Chekov will stand at 4″ tall and will have 17 points of articulation. He will come with two sets of interchangeable hands, as well as some iconic Star Trek gear with a communicator, Phaser, a communicator, belt, and a transported themed display stand. Star Trek fans can find him right through Hiya Toys online here for $24.99 with a Q2 2024 release.

Star Trek (2009) Exquisite Mini Series Pavel Chekov

"In the film, Chekov is renowned for his intelligence and technical skills, serving as the Communications Officer responsible for communication with other ships and entities. His Russian accent and humor lighten the atmosphere during crises. In some situations, he takes on the role of Navigator, aiding in guiding the Enterprise through interstellar space."

"This brand-new Chekov action figure stands at 105mm tall and faithfully reproduces his appearance from Star Trek 2009. Dressed in the yellow uniform representing command and strategic personnel. The Starfleet emblem on his clothes, communicator, phaser pistol, and other accessories are all finely detailed, capturing the essence of his character even at the 1/18 scale."

"Features 17 points of articulation, provide a wider range of motion, allowing you to recreate various dynamic action poses from the movie. Includes 2x interchangeable hand parts to display different poses. A special stand to this series is also included, featuring a transparent blue base adorned with the Star Trek logo, fully immersing you in the ambiance of the Star Trek universe."

